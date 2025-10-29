Ben Stiller highlights the impact of famous parents as a ‘nepo baby'

Ben Stiller reveals what having famous parents feels like

Ben Stiller has just come forward with his personal take on what having famous parents is like, as well as the term ‘nepo baby’ that follows many star kids around their whole life.

The conversation itself happened on The Howard Stern Show and showed the star being candid.

What is also pertinent to mention is that Stiller just released a documentary on his famous parents just recently too, its titled Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost.

In that chat he started off by hailing that term, rather than putting it down because to Stiller the moniker is more like a “selling point” than anything else.

“I think it’s kind of like that Brat Pack thing, right?” he also noted. “New York Magazine, they coined a phrase, and then it just became a thing.”

“But it’s always been what it is, in humanity and life. It’s like, you buy a violin, a Stradivarius or whatever, it’s been in the family for hundreds of years. That’s a selling point.”

However, he did make sure to point out that there are “other arguments to be made about access and all those things,” even though he also saw the less glamorous, sometimes bad sides of that limelight too, growing up.

“For me, I think growing up around it, we’re talking about all these things that I saw with my parents, you actually, as a kid, see the dark underside of it. The stress, the effects it has on relationships. You see that up close as a kid, and then you still wanna go into it,” he admitted during that chat too.

During that chat he also recalled how his mom’s influence effected his very first acting job too, which was an off-Broadway production called House of Blue Leaves.

He explained he didn’t make it on his own and “couldn’t get in because the casting director didn’t want to see me” but the final call back came as “a favor” from is mom.

But regardless, before concluding he made it a point to add, “if you have the passion, you do it. You go for it.”