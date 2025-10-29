Sylvester Stallone names best movie

Sylvester Stallone picks his best movie

Sylvester Stallone believes Demolition Man of 1993 has aged best out of all his movies.

The 79-year-old acting legend played Detective John Spartan, who is released from a suspended-animation prison, CryoPrison, in 2032 to catch an old and violent enemy called Simon Snipes (Wesley Snipes) - a psychopathic killer.

Breaking down his many big-screen roles with GQ, Stallone said of Demolition Man: "I think it was a great movie. It's one of the few films that really [holds] up, and it is almost close to happening.”

“[It's] the gentle-ization of society, everything's so meek. I thought it was just very, very contemporary. I thought it was really well done,” he mentioned.

Stallone also praised Snipes for creating a "very memorable" villain in Demolition Man.

The First Blood actor added: "Wesley was wild. He's a wild man, very energetic, good fighter. When we were doing kicks, there were some of these, like a plate here, so he could really lay into me, and I could feel it, and it was good.”

Stallone continued, "But Wesley, he really dug down there and gave a very memorable character. [He did] things with his hair and his voice, and he was good.”

“He was at the top of his game then,” the Rambo star said.

Stallone then expressed gratitude to the production team of the Marco Brambilla-directed movie, and relived the "two most dangerous stunts" he's "ever done."

He recalled: "That giant claw, sometimes the hydraulics would go sideways, and the strength of those metal claws would tear you up."

And another stunt was where his alter ego would be cryogenically frozen - when dead bodies are frozen at a low temperature in the hope of future revival - where "warm oil" was filling up around him in a "thick plexiglass round tub."

Stallone remembered: "When they froze me originally, they put me in this round tub, thick plexiglass, you couldn't break it with a sledgehammer.”

"And they started pouring in warm oil, and it's filling up, filling up to [my mouth] … If it goes longer than 30 seconds, it's gonna go to [above my nose], and you can't get out 'cause the lid was bolted on,” he recalled.

The Rocky talent added, "I had a couple of fellas that were sitting there with sledgehammers and hatchets. And I go, now that the scene was over, 'Why don't you try to open it?'”

“And, of course, they hit it 20 times, couldn't crack it. So that was crazy," Sylvester Stallone concluded.