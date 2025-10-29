Halle Bailey, DDG make peace amid fierce custody battle

Halle Bailey, DDG reach decision regarding custody battle

Halle Bailey and DDG have finally reached an agreement regarding their 22-month-old-son.

As per the documents obtained by PEOPLE magazine, the former couple have agreed to a temporary arrangement where DDG has custody of his son on Wednesdays and certain weekends.

The child will live with The Little Mermaid star for the remainder of the time, with the two also having agreed to a holiday schedule.

Additionally, Halle and DDG have dropped their restraining orders against each other.

In May, she was initially granted a temporary restraining order against the YouTuber after she alleged physical and verbal abuse.

A while after the allegations Halle’s ex requested an emergency hearing and a domestic violence restraining order in June.

He claimed that his former partner posed an "imminent emotional and psychological risk to the minor child based on repeated, documented threats of self-harm."

According to court documents filed on Monday in the Superior Court of Los Angeles and reported by TMZ: "The parties each reserve her/his rights to resurrect any and all DV allegations."

As per the filing, the dismissal "may not be used as evidence against the party(s) seeking new orders."

Halle Bailey and DDG can, however, re-file. Also, per the documents, the former couple have agreed not to publicly disparage one another.