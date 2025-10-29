 
Jamie Lee Curtis addresses ‘mistranslated' statement

Jamie Lee Curtis says she doesn’t ‘have to be careful’ while stating opinions

October 29, 2025

Jamie Lee Curtis mentioned that her reaction to Charlie Kirk’s death was "mistranslated."

The 66-year-old actress became emotional as she appeared on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast after the US conservative activist's murder last month but has denied that she was supporting Kirk's controversial views.

Jamie told Variety: "An excerpt of it mistranslated what I was saying as I wished him well – like I was talking about him in a very positive way, which I wasn't; I was simply talking about his faith in God. And so, it was a mistranslation, which is a pun, but not.”

She continued, "In the binary world today, you cannot hold two ideas at the same time: I cannot be Jewish and totally believe in Israel's right to exist and at the same time reject the destruction of Gaza.

"You can't say that, because you get vilified for having a mind that says, 'I can hold both those thoughts. I can be contradictory in that way,'" the Freaky Friday star mentioned.

Jamie also proudly said that she is happy to be outspoken and doesn't intend to be "careful" when expressing her views.

She said: "I don't have to be careful.”

"If I was careful, I wouldn't have told you any of what I just told you. I would have just said, 'Hi, welcome. I baked you banana bread. Here's my dog. Here's my house, blah, blah, blah. What do you want to know?' I can't not be who I am in the moment I am,” Jamie Lee Curtis concluded.

