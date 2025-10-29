Dwayne Johnson gives key message to fans

Dwayne Johnson has a large online following, so in his latest post, he urges them to take care of their elderly family members.



"As our loved ones get older, it’s good practice for all of us ~ keep ‘em happy, create those joyful moments and keep ‘em smiling."

His advice was part of a social media tribute he gave to his mother, Ata Johnson, on her birthday, in which the latter was eating a cake while the Jumanji star wished her.

"Realizing here as a son, when you hear your mom say, “I feel great, and I feel wonderful right now”, that’s truly the best feeling in the world," he writes in the caption.

The DC star continues, "I grew up an only child, and my mom is all I got left of my parents, and one of the most important jobs I have these days is to create moments of joy and keep her happy."

"And eating cake and ice cream always helps keep the tears away when they get sentimental," The Rock jokes.

It is worth noting that Dwayne's mom, Ata, turns 77.