Thursday Jun 15, 2023
By
Sports Desk Sports Desk

Wedding bells ring for Haris Rauf as 'marriage invitation card' surfaces

By
Sports Desk Sports Desk

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf and wife Muzna Masood in this still from their nikah. — Instagram
Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf and wife Muzna Masood in this still from their nikah. — Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf who is set to take his wife, Muzna Masood, home next month, it emerged on Thursday.

The cricketer tied the knot with the love of his life, who was reportedly his class fellow, last year in December, with the rukhsati to take place later this year.

The reports regarding the rukhsati started circulating on social media after the invitation card was shared by a fan page on Twitter. 

The picture of the wedding card did not reveal the actual date, but the event is reportedly scheduled for July 6 while the valima reception will take place on July 7. The said dates are not confirmed as they were shared by the same fan page in a later tweet.

Sources said that the distribution of invitation cards for Haris' big day has been started.

The couple was married in an intimate nikah ceremony in Islamabad on December 24.

The fans highly adored the pictures from the event.

The ceremony was attended by fellow pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, former captain Shahid Afridi, Lahore Qalandar's Sameen Rana, Atif Rana and Aqib Javed.

Haris, who started his career with tape ball cricket, found his feet in international cricket after being picked up by Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars.

Qalandars invested in Haris and sent him to Australia for high-class training. The right-arm pacer went on to represent Melbourne Stars in Big Bash League (BBL) before making his T20I debut from Pakistan in 2020.

With his pace and aggression, Haris rose to fame in no time, having won several matches for Pakistan with the bowl over the past couple of years.

