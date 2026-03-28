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PSL 11: Multan Sultans win toss, opt to bowl against Islamabad United

Shadab Khan-led United lead head-to-head record against Sultans

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Web Desk
|

March 28, 2026

Multan Sultans Ashton Turner (second from left) and Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan at the toss for their PSL 11 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 28, 2026. — X/@thePSLt20
Multan Sultans' Ashton Turner (second from left) and Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan at the toss for their PSL 11 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 28, 2026. — X/@thePSLt20

Multan Sultans won the toss and elected to field first against Islamabad United in fourth game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday.

Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Devon Conway, Andries Gous (wk), Sameer Minhas, Shadab Khan (c), Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Richard Gleeson, Salman Mirza, and Salman Irshad.

Multan Sultans: Sahibzada Farhan, Steve Smith, Ashton Turner (c), Shan Masood, Josh Philippe (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shehzad Gul, and Momin Qamar.

The two teams have come face-to-face 18 times in the PSL, and three-time champions United lead the head-to-head record with 10 victories, while Sultans have eight triumphs.

In the previous 10th edition of the marquee league, the United and Sultans locked horns twice, with the former emerging victorious on each instance.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

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