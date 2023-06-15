 
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Prince Harry is 'clearly willing to wage battle on numerous fronts'

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

Prince Harry is reportedly prepared to “fight his various fights until the cheques for his slick London lawyers start to bounce.”

This accusation and claims about Prince Harry’s motives have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

According to News.com.au she said, “In the last seven months, Harry has been on a ‘truth’-telling spree, attempting to hold both The Firm and the British press to account for a variety of sins, ranging from leaving he and Meghan to buy his own sofa to allegedly being repeatedly, egregiously hacked.”

“Given Spare and his three major cases against UK publishers (among other lawsuits), the duke is clearly willing to wage battle on numerous fronts and to pursue the course that he believes is right and just. (Would anyone be surprised if Harry has been practising that most famous of lines from Julius Caesar – “Cry ‘Havoc!’ and let slip the dogs of war” – in front of the mirror of late?)”

“So, for better or worse, Aitch seems intent on fighting his various fights until the cheques for his slick London lawyers start to bounce or all those silks can no longer take all of his righteousness and the made-by-Meghan granola bars he keeps trying to share.”

