 
menu menu menu
sports
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
By
Sohail Imran Sohail Imran

Expected schedule for Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test series

By
Sohail Imran Sohail Imran

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam plays a shot during a Test match against Sri Lanka. — AFP/File
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam plays a shot during a Test match against Sri Lanka. — AFP/File 

A two-match Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is likely to be scheduled from July 16 and 28, sources revealed on Thursday.

Matches of the upcoming series, which are part of the ICC World Test Championship, are said to take place in Colombo and Galle.

However, the official schedule will be announced by Sri Lanka in the next few days. The hosts are keen on finishing the series before the Lanka Premier League (LPL), which is scheduled to take place from July 31 to August 22.

Expected schedule

  • First Test – July 16-20
  • Second Test – July 24-28

Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan’s ace speedster Shaheen Afridi is likely to miss the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

According to sources, the lanky pacer could be rested, due to workload management ahead of the World Cup this year, during next month’s assignment.

Shaheen is currently playing in England's T20 Blast for Nottinghamshire, where he has claimed 13 wickets in nine matches.

It must be noted that 13 spinners and 11 fast bowlers are taking part in a specialised men’s camps at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. 14 batters will also be involved in the two camps that will run from June 10-15 (for spinners) and June 16-21 (for fast bowlers).

The camps will allow selectors to form the squad for Pakistan’s Test series in Sri Lanka, which will be national side’s first assignment in the third cycle of the World Test Championship.

List of invited players

Spinners: Abrar Ahmed, Ali Asfand, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Junaid, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Noman Ali, Qasim Akram, Sajid Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usama Mir and Zahid Mehmood

Fast bowlers: Aamir Jamal, Arshad Iqbal, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Naseem Shah and Shahnawaz Dahani

Batters: Abdullah Shafique, Haris Sohail, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Huraira, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Tayyab Tahir

More From Sports:

Asia Cup stalemate ends as ACC accepts Pakistan's hybrid model

Asia Cup stalemate ends as ACC accepts Pakistan's hybrid model

Wedding bells ring for Haris Rauf as 'marriage invitation card' surfaces

Wedding bells ring for Haris Rauf as 'marriage invitation card' surfaces
Crown Prince Salman invites prominent Pakistani cricket manager to promote cricket in Saudi Arabia

Crown Prince Salman invites prominent Pakistani cricket manager to promote cricket in Saudi Arabia
Pakistan's Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

Pakistan's Nahida Khan retires from international cricket
Croatia prevail over Netherlands to reach Nations League final

Croatia prevail over Netherlands to reach Nations League final
FIFA secures deal to broadcast women's world cup across Europe

FIFA secures deal to broadcast women's world cup across Europe
Rafael Nadal falls out of top 100 rankings after 20-year streak

Rafael Nadal falls out of top 100 rankings after 20-year streak
FIFA Secretary General steps down after serving for seven years

FIFA Secretary General steps down after serving for seven years
Stuart Broad chosen for England's first Ashes Test, edges out Mark Wood

Stuart Broad chosen for England's first Ashes Test, edges out Mark Wood
Mbappe denies requesting transfer to Real Madrid, commits to PSG for next season

Mbappe denies requesting transfer to Real Madrid, commits to PSG for next season
Four-nation cup: Pakistan lose second match to Kenya

Four-nation cup: Pakistan lose second match to Kenya
Sarfaraz opens up about bond between Pakistani, Indian cricketers

Sarfaraz opens up about bond between Pakistani, Indian cricketers
Babar Azam loses a spot in ICC Test rankings

Babar Azam loses a spot in ICC Test rankings
Younis Khan confident Pakistan will reach top four in World Cup

Younis Khan confident Pakistan will reach top four in World Cup
Babar leads ICC WTC ranking, leaves Kohli, Smith behind

Babar leads ICC WTC ranking, leaves Kohli, Smith behind
Will Shaheen Afridi play Test series against Sri Lanka?

Will Shaheen Afridi play Test series against Sri Lanka?

'Spiritual leader of Al Nassr': Freestyle footballer praises Ronaldo

'Spiritual leader of Al Nassr': Freestyle footballer praises Ronaldo
Qatar's Sheikh Jassim likely 'new owner' of Manchester United: report

Qatar's Sheikh Jassim likely 'new owner' of Manchester United: report
Star Olympic athlete Tori Bowie's cause of death revealed

Star Olympic athlete Tori Bowie's cause of death revealed
Shaheen Shah Afridi will 'likely miss' Sri Lanka series

Shaheen Shah Afridi will 'likely miss' Sri Lanka series
Spinners help Pakistan defend low total in Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Spinners help Pakistan defend low total in Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup