Expected schedule for Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test series

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam plays a shot during a Test match against Sri Lanka. — AFP/File

A two-match Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is likely to be scheduled from July 16 and 28, sources revealed on Thursday.



Matches of the upcoming series, which are part of the ICC World Test Championship, are said to take place in Colombo and Galle.

However, the official schedule will be announced by Sri Lanka in the next few days. The hosts are keen on finishing the series before the Lanka Premier League (LPL), which is scheduled to take place from July 31 to August 22.

Expected schedule

First Test – July 16-20

Second Test – July 24-28

Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan’s ace speedster Shaheen Afridi is likely to miss the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

According to sources, the lanky pacer could be rested, due to workload management ahead of the World Cup this year, during next month’s assignment.

Shaheen is currently playing in England's T20 Blast for Nottinghamshire, where he has claimed 13 wickets in nine matches.

It must be noted that 13 spinners and 11 fast bowlers are taking part in a specialised men’s camps at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. 14 batters will also be involved in the two camps that will run from June 10-15 (for spinners) and June 16-21 (for fast bowlers).

The camps will allow selectors to form the squad for Pakistan’s Test series in Sri Lanka, which will be national side’s first assignment in the third cycle of the World Test Championship.

List of invited players

Spinners: Abrar Ahmed, Ali Asfand, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Junaid, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Noman Ali, Qasim Akram, Sajid Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usama Mir and Zahid Mehmood

Fast bowlers: Aamir Jamal, Arshad Iqbal, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Naseem Shah and Shahnawaz Dahani

Batters: Abdullah Shafique, Haris Sohail, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Huraira, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Tayyab Tahir