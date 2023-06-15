 
Royals
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Prince Harry is ‘failing Spotify’ and hasn’t ‘created a solitary thing’

Prince Harry has just been called out for not even thinking up one idea that he could create, release or record’ for Spotify.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims and accusations against Prince Harry.

The conversation arose once Ms Elser pointed out the ‘dwindling rate of return’ Netflix seems to be raking in, as a result of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to News.com.au, Ms Elser referenced the lack of return by Prince Harry and compared him to Meghan Markle who at least “had an idea and then followed it up with some talking into a microphone.”

While, its true “listeners were fascinated with Archetypes until they were not,” new episodes “failed to make much of a mark in the listening charts.”

But, “at least Meghan had an idea and then followed it up with some talking into a microphone.”

“Since that Harry and Meghan two-hander in late 2020, the duke has not created, released or recorded a single, solitary thing for the company. (He did pop up in Meghan’s debut episode to compliment Serena Williams on her hair, saying “that’s a great vibe”).”

“Or to put it another way,” she also added, “the last time that he properly graced the Spotify airwaves, the duke’s grandparents, Her late Majesty and Prince Philip, were both alive and hosting Christmas at their Sandringham Estate. Such an amazing return on investment for Spotify so far …”

