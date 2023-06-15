 
Showbiz
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Manoj Bajpayee responds to comparison of his 'Aks' character to 'Joker'

Aks also featured Amitabh Bachchan in a vital role
Manoj Bajpayee’s character Raghavan in his much-acclaimed film Aks has always been compared to Batman’s Joker; the actor has finally responded to the same.

During an interview, Manoj was asked if he knew his introduction scene in Aks was considered similar to The Dark Knight's interrogation scene.

Manoj, 54, revealed that he always jokes with his friends about being the ‘first ones to come up with a character like the Joker.’

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor said: "I am so happy you mentioned this. My friends and I always discuss how we were the first ones to come up with a character similar to The Joker. If we had said this, people might have called us pompous."

He further spoke about the introduction scene, where he is being questioned by Amitabh Bachchan, who plays a cop opposite him.

While talking about the same, he added that if there were no norms and society, then everyone would turn bad.  

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in a courtroom drama, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai, reports India Today.

