 
menu menu menu
sports
Friday Jun 16, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Conor McGregor facing accusations of violent sexual assault

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Friday Jun 16, 2023

Conor McGregor facing accusations of violent sexual assault. Twitter
Conor McGregor facing accusations of violent sexual assault. Twitter

UFC star Conor McGregor is currently under investigation for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in a restroom at an arena following Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami. 

The accusation was made known through demand letters sent by the woman's attorney to McGregor, the NBA, and the Miami Heat seeking a settlement instead of legal action.

According to the attorney, the woman was escorted by security personnel from both the team and the NBA into the restroom, where McGregor and his security guard were waiting. Allegedly, McGregor forcefully kissed the woman while security prevented anyone from entering the restroom. The assault escalated as McGregor reportedly forced her into oral sex, but the woman managed to resist and escape by elbowing him repeatedly. She promptly reported the incident to the Florida police on June 11.

The Miami Heat issued a statement acknowledging the allegations and confirming their commitment to conducting a thorough investigation. Similarly, the NBA stated that it was collaborating with the Heat to gather information regarding the accusation. UFC officials also stated their awareness of the situation and affirmed their decision to let the legal process unfold before making further statements.

McGregor's representatives, on the other hand, vehemently denied the allegations, asserting that they are false and that McGregor will not be intimidated. The athlete has not competed since July 2021 when he suffered a leg injury during a match against Dustin Poirier. His last victory dates back to January 2020.

The accusation follows a previous pattern of legal troubles involving McGregor. Over the years, he has faced multiple charges, including assault, robbery, and attempted sexual assault. The current accusation adds to a series of allegations that have been made against him. It is important to note that McGregor has consistently denied all previous accusations against him.

Miami police have confirmed that an incident report was filed and that an ongoing investigation is underway. The woman's attorney provided the police with the clothing she wore on the night of the alleged assault.

As the investigation continues, McGregor's future in the UFC remains uncertain, and the outcome of the case will determine whether further legal action will be taken or if a settlement will be reached.

More From Sports:

NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis mourns loss of his son

NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis mourns loss of his son
Wimbledon sets new record with $56.6 million prize money

Wimbledon sets new record with $56.6 million prize money
Stokes urges England team to embrace the Ashes and seek 'legendary status'

Stokes urges England team to embrace the Ashes and seek 'legendary status'
Lionel Messi scores quickest goal of his career in spectacular fashion

Lionel Messi scores quickest goal of his career in spectacular fashion
Manchester United nears record-breaking $6bn sale to Qatar's Sheikh Jassim

Manchester United nears record-breaking $6bn sale to Qatar's Sheikh Jassim
Mbappe rejects President Macron's influence on career choices

Mbappe rejects President Macron's influence on career choices
Ronaldo reveals meaning behind 'siuuu' celebration

Ronaldo reveals meaning behind 'siuuu' celebration

In a first, South Africa’s women cricket team to visit Pakistan for T20I, ODI series

In a first, South Africa’s women cricket team to visit Pakistan for T20I, ODI series
Govt gives go-ahead to Pakistan team to visit India for SAFF Cup

Govt gives go-ahead to Pakistan team to visit India for SAFF Cup
Expected schedule for Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test series

Expected schedule for Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test series
Asia Cup stalemate ends as ACC accepts Pakistan's hybrid model video

Asia Cup stalemate ends as ACC accepts Pakistan's hybrid model

Wedding bells ring for Haris Rauf as 'marriage invitation card' surfaces

Wedding bells ring for Haris Rauf as 'marriage invitation card' surfaces
Pakistan's Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

Pakistan's Nahida Khan retires from international cricket
Croatia prevail over Netherlands to reach Nations League final

Croatia prevail over Netherlands to reach Nations League final
FIFA secures deal to broadcast women's world cup across Europe

FIFA secures deal to broadcast women's world cup across Europe
Rafael Nadal falls out of top 100 rankings after 20-year streak

Rafael Nadal falls out of top 100 rankings after 20-year streak
FIFA Secretary General steps down after serving for seven years

FIFA Secretary General steps down after serving for seven years
Stuart Broad chosen for England's first Ashes Test, edges out Mark Wood

Stuart Broad chosen for England's first Ashes Test, edges out Mark Wood
Mbappe denies requesting transfer to Real Madrid, commits to PSG for next season

Mbappe denies requesting transfer to Real Madrid, commits to PSG for next season
Four-nation cup: Pakistan lose second match to Kenya

Four-nation cup: Pakistan lose second match to Kenya
Sarfaraz opens up about bond between Pakistani, Indian cricketers

Sarfaraz opens up about bond between Pakistani, Indian cricketers