Conor McGregor facing accusations of violent sexual assault. Twitter

UFC star Conor McGregor is currently under investigation for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in a restroom at an arena following Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami.

The accusation was made known through demand letters sent by the woman's attorney to McGregor, the NBA, and the Miami Heat seeking a settlement instead of legal action.

According to the attorney, the woman was escorted by security personnel from both the team and the NBA into the restroom, where McGregor and his security guard were waiting. Allegedly, McGregor forcefully kissed the woman while security prevented anyone from entering the restroom. The assault escalated as McGregor reportedly forced her into oral sex, but the woman managed to resist and escape by elbowing him repeatedly. She promptly reported the incident to the Florida police on June 11.

The Miami Heat issued a statement acknowledging the allegations and confirming their commitment to conducting a thorough investigation. Similarly, the NBA stated that it was collaborating with the Heat to gather information regarding the accusation. UFC officials also stated their awareness of the situation and affirmed their decision to let the legal process unfold before making further statements.

McGregor's representatives, on the other hand, vehemently denied the allegations, asserting that they are false and that McGregor will not be intimidated. The athlete has not competed since July 2021 when he suffered a leg injury during a match against Dustin Poirier. His last victory dates back to January 2020.

The accusation follows a previous pattern of legal troubles involving McGregor. Over the years, he has faced multiple charges, including assault, robbery, and attempted sexual assault. The current accusation adds to a series of allegations that have been made against him. It is important to note that McGregor has consistently denied all previous accusations against him.

Miami police have confirmed that an incident report was filed and that an ongoing investigation is underway. The woman's attorney provided the police with the clothing she wore on the night of the alleged assault.

As the investigation continues, McGregor's future in the UFC remains uncertain, and the outcome of the case will determine whether further legal action will be taken or if a settlement will be reached.