Mohammad Hafeez reveals why Pakistan will struggle in T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez. — X@TheRealPCB

As the excitement for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 ramps up, former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez said he thinks the Green Shirts will struggle in the mega event.

Speaking to a local news channel on Friday, Hafeez spoke about the Men in Green and why they would struggle in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

“Look, as a Pakistani, my heart will always remain in the favour of Pakistan regardless of their performance. But, considering the facts, I think the Pakistan team will struggle,” Hafeez said.

“The only reason behind that is they are not ready in terms of the right formation and the mindset. Also, their roles are not defined yet like a controlled team,” he added.

However, the former captain selected Pakistan as one of the T20 World Cup semi-finalists despite his assertion that Babar Azam and Co. would struggle in the tournament.

“I would say the same thing again, if I were to say what my heart wants, I would pick Pakistan first. If I consider tactics and right formation then I think India can perform better in the West Indies.

“West Indies themselves could perform better there and alongside them, England could perform really well.”

'New Zealand series below par'

Hafeez labelled Pakistan's home-series result against New Zealand as below par where they drew the series 2-2.

“Look, the lead-up wasn’t good, like 2-2 against New Zealand at home wasn’t in Pakistan’s favour. It is by no means justifiable. You just can’t do that because it was Pakistan’s full-strength side. Unfortunately, the results we were hoping for, as fans, did not come," he added.

“Pakistan then went to Ireland. There as well, Pakistan fielded a full-fledged side. But, after losing the first game, their recovery was very good. Like, the attitude they showed to win that series.

“At a certain stage, it seemed as if Pakistan would not be able to win this series. But their comeback was strong.

“They have every player in their arsenal but unfortunately, as of now, such mindset, body language and dominance, which we think Pakistan should have achieved, were not attained,” he concluded.