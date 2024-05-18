 

Cristiano Ronaldo fails to end Al Hilal's winning streak

Al Nassr fail to beat longtime rivals with last-minute equaliser from opposite side

By
Web Desk

May 18, 2024

Ronaldo fails to make Al Nassr first to beat Al Hilal in Saudi Pro League 2023-24. — Reuters/File

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo missed several chances to defeat Al Hilal for the first time in the Saudi Pro League as the teams' face-off on Friday ended with a last-minute 1-1 equaliser.

The Portuguese footballer's team took the lead in the first 25 seconds with a remarkable goal by Otavio at the edge of the penalty area which was set up by Ronaldo, Goal reported.

However, that seemed to be the only bright moment of the match for Ronaldo who was looking to equal Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah’s record for the most goals scored by a player in a single season.

The 39-year-old former Real Madrid star missed several chances to extend Al Nassr's lead in the first half, which ended up haunting his side in the end.

Ronaldo missed several chances to extend Al Nassr's lead in the first half. — YouTube/AlfonsoR10

In the second half, Al Hilal couldn’t capitalise on opportunities, thanks to goalkeeper Bounou’s excellent saves.

Al Hilal were awarded a penalty after Sadio Mane fouled Saud Abdulhamid which was converted by Mitrovic, extending his side’s unbeaten run in the league to 32 games.

Ronaldo’s side will come to face-to-face again in the King Cup of Champions final at the end of the month.

