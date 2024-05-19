 

Who will Cristiano Ronaldo sit next to in Fury vs Usyk fight? Not McGregor

Al Nassr striker to be seated next to winner of last year's heavyweight boxing bout

By
Web Desk

May 19, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo to sit next to Anthony Joshua in Tyson Fury versus Oleksandr Usyk fight in Saudi Arabia. —AFP/File

The world’s highest-paid athlete, Cristiano Ronaldo, got himself a front-row seat to watch Tyson Fury versus Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight boxing title fight and made sure not to relive the pain of sitting next to big-mouthed former mixed martial arts legend Conor McGregor in a similar event last year.

This time Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, will be rubbing shoulders with Anthony Joshua, the two-time former boxing world champion from Britain, while enjoying the unified world heavyweight title bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from ringside seat.

Fury and Usyk are set to clash in Riyadh to determine the top heavyweight boxer in the world, with the highly ambitious Anthony Joshua watching very closely after securing wins in his last four bouts.

Record-making goal-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, also netted the ball last night to nail down a 1-1 draw for Al-Nassr against Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal.

The iconic Manchester United and Real Madrid star has often been seen ringside at major boxing events in Saudi Arabia, including Anthony Joshua’s awesome knockout win over Otto Wallin last December.

During that fight, Ronaldo went viral in a rather amusing way as he looked petrified sitting next to a loud McGregor, a UFC legend.

All cameras zoomed in on the two sports superstars catching McGregor lashing out at a Saudi boxing official regarding old rival Manny Pacquiao while Ronaldo sat there like a lamb between two roaring lions.

Luckily, the Al Nassr striker, will not have to face the badass Irishman this time as McGregor is highly unlikely to be there owing to his intense training routine for his comeback to the UFC octagon to face Michael Chandler in June. 

However, Ronaldo may run into his former teammate and top critic Wayne Rooney, the former Manchester United player.

Billed as the "Ring of Fire", the fight on Saturday will unify Fury's WBC heavyweight championship with the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts held by Usyk, one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world.

Pakistan wins two medals in European Bodybuilding Championship debut
Pakistan wins two medals in European Bodybuilding Championship debut
Eminent batter Virat Kohli makes IPL history
Eminent batter Virat Kohli makes IPL history
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: When, where, how to watch clash of boxing titans?
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: When, where, how to watch clash of boxing titans?
Lionel Messi's life-changing napkin sells for shy of $1 million at auction
Lionel Messi's life-changing napkin sells for shy of $1 million at auction
Cristiano Ronaldo fails to end Al Hilal's winning streak
Cristiano Ronaldo fails to end Al Hilal's winning streak
Rauf, Naseem, Usman likely to be inducted in first T20I against England
Rauf, Naseem, Usman likely to be inducted in first T20I against England
Nida Dar becomes leading wicket-taker in Women's T20 Internationals
Nida Dar becomes leading wicket-taker in Women's T20 Internationals
Mohammad Hafeez reveals why Pakistan will struggle in T20 World Cup
Mohammad Hafeez reveals why Pakistan will struggle in T20 World Cup
Pakistan outclass Turkmenistan in CAVA Nation's Volleyball League
Pakistan outclass Turkmenistan in CAVA Nation's Volleyball League
Hockey team has brought immense pride to Pakistan: COAS Gen Munir
Hockey team has brought immense pride to Pakistan: COAS Gen Munir
What did Scottie Scheffler say after being released?
What did Scottie Scheffler say after being released?
Liverpool's new manager's name revealed
Liverpool's new manager's name revealed