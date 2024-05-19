Who will Cristiano Ronaldo sit next to in Fury vs Usyk fight? Not McGregor

Cristiano Ronaldo to sit next to Anthony Joshua in Tyson Fury versus Oleksandr Usyk fight in Saudi Arabia. —AFP/File

The world’s highest-paid athlete, Cristiano Ronaldo, got himself a front-row seat to watch Tyson Fury versus Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight boxing title fight and made sure not to relive the pain of sitting next to big-mouthed former mixed martial arts legend Conor McGregor in a similar event last year.

This time Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, will be rubbing shoulders with Anthony Joshua, the two-time former boxing world champion from Britain, while enjoying the unified world heavyweight title bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from ringside seat.

Fury and Usyk are set to clash in Riyadh to determine the top heavyweight boxer in the world, with the highly ambitious Anthony Joshua watching very closely after securing wins in his last four bouts.

Record-making goal-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, also netted the ball last night to nail down a 1-1 draw for Al-Nassr against Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal.

The iconic Manchester United and Real Madrid star has often been seen ringside at major boxing events in Saudi Arabia, including Anthony Joshua’s awesome knockout win over Otto Wallin last December.

During that fight, Ronaldo went viral in a rather amusing way as he looked petrified sitting next to a loud McGregor, a UFC legend.

All cameras zoomed in on the two sports superstars catching McGregor lashing out at a Saudi boxing official regarding old rival Manny Pacquiao while Ronaldo sat there like a lamb between two roaring lions.

Luckily, the Al Nassr striker, will not have to face the badass Irishman this time as McGregor is highly unlikely to be there owing to his intense training routine for his comeback to the UFC octagon to face Michael Chandler in June.

However, Ronaldo may run into his former teammate and top critic Wayne Rooney, the former Manchester United player.

Billed as the "Ring of Fire", the fight on Saturday will unify Fury's WBC heavyweight championship with the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts held by Usyk, one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world.