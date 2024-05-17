What did Scottie Scheffler say after being released?

Scottie Scheffler speaks up after arrest at Valhalla Golf Club. — AFP

World’s top golf player Scottie Scheffler issued his first statement after being arrested by a police officer at Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Friday, revealing what had happened at the moment of his detention.

According to an ESPN report, the 27-year-old was arrested after a misunderstanding in a traffic flow, while his attempt to avoid the scene where a bus accident happened.

Scottie Scheffler came to Valhalla Golf Club for the PGA Championship’s second round Friday.

A statement released on X from an ESPN reporter said: "This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do.”

The outlet’s correspondent added: “I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today."

Scheffler’s statement on X further read: "Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective."

According to records by Jefferson County court, Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault on a police officer – a felony – along with lesser charges of third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic, reported CNN.

Scheffler was released by the police officials afterward ahead of the PGA Championship’s second round.

The American golfer Scottie Scheffler was scheduled for 8:48 ET. The PGA of America said the round wouldn't start until at least an hour after the next update.