Nida Dar becomes leading wicket-taker in Women's T20 Internationals

Skipper of Pakistan Women Nida Dar in the image posted on April 26, 2024. —Facebook/ Pakistan Cricket Team

Pakistan women's team skipper Nida Dar achieved a new feat as she became the leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals by beating Australia's Megan Schutt who earlier held the record with 136 wickets.

In her 141st innings, Dar smashed the record of the most wickets in women’s T20I by grabbing her 137th scalp overall and second during the second match against England in Northampton.

Another Pakistani in the list of most wickets in women’s T20I is Sana Mir who sits at number 19 with 89 wickets in 105 innings.

Most wickets in women's T20Is

Nida Dar — 137 (Pakistan)

Megan Schutt – 136 (Australia)

Ellyse Perry – 126 (Australia)

Anisa Mohammed – 125 (West Indies)

Shabnim Ismail – 123 (South Africa)

In the second T20Is, England defeated Pakistan to win the three-match series by 2-0.

After deciding to bat first, the hosts scored 144-6 thanks to the efforts of Maia Bouchier (30), Alice Capsey (31), and Nat Sciver-Brunt (31).

Nida spearheaded Pakistan's bowling squad with 2/33 in her four overs, while Waheeda Akhtar, Diana Baig, and Fatima Sana each claimed one wicket.

While chasing, Pakistan were sent packing for 79 in 15.5 overs, 65 runs short of their target. England spinners wreaked havoc on Pakistani battling line as Sophie Ecclestone claimed three wickets for 11 runs Capsey two for four and Sarah Glenn two for 10.

Capsey was declared player of the match for her performance with the bat and bowl.

Leeds will host the dead rubber final on May 19.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Gull Feroza, Sidra Ameen, Sadaf Shamas, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Waheeda Akhtar, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal



England: Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell

