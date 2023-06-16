Jennifer Aniston showers love on 'incredible' Courteney Cox on 59th birthday

Jennifer Aniston sent love to her Friends co-star and best pal Courteney Cox on her 59th birthday.

The Morning Show star dropped a carousel of videos and pictures to celebrate the Scream actor’s big day, one of which features them locking lips.

“I’d like to take a moment and wish my dearest CC the happiest of birthdays,” Aniston captioned the post. “If you’ve been lucky enough to know her, you know how incredible she is.”

The videos of the duo showed Cox hilariously messing up and forgetting her lines on the set of their hit NBC sitcom from season 1 and season 9 respectively.

“The biggest heart and most generous of humans. I love you, Cox-N-Hammer! Happy Birthday,” the Hollywood diva added in her caption.

Reacting to Aniston’s adorable birthday tribute, Cox commented, “I love you Jenny Louise.”

The lovely homage from the Murder Mystery star received more than 3 million views in less than 24 hours including a wish for Cox from Reese Witherspoon.

“Love this beautiful / talented / brilliant woman so much ! Happy Bday @courteneycoxofficial,” Witherspoon commented.