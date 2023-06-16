 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 16, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston showers love on 'incredible' Courteney Cox on 59th birthday

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Friday Jun 16, 2023

Jennifer Aniston showers love on incredible Courteney Cox on 59th birthday
Jennifer Aniston showers love on 'incredible' Courteney Cox on 59th birthday  

Jennifer Aniston sent love to her Friends co-star and best pal Courteney Cox on her 59th birthday.

The Morning Show star dropped a carousel of videos and pictures to celebrate the Scream actor’s big day, one of which features them locking lips.

“I’d like to take a moment and wish my dearest CC the happiest of birthdays,” Aniston captioned the post. “If you’ve been lucky enough to know her, you know how incredible she is.”

The videos of the duo showed Cox hilariously messing up and forgetting her lines on the set of their hit NBC sitcom from season 1 and season 9 respectively.

“The biggest heart and most generous of humans. I love you, Cox-N-Hammer! Happy Birthday,” the Hollywood diva added in her caption.

Reacting to Aniston’s adorable birthday tribute, Cox commented, “I love you Jenny Louise.”

The lovely homage from the Murder Mystery star received more than 3 million views in less than 24 hours including a wish for Cox from Reese Witherspoon.

“Love this beautiful / talented / brilliant woman so much ! Happy Bday @courteneycoxofficial,” Witherspoon commented. 

More From Entertainment:

Alessandra Ambrosio slays her denim outfits with comfort style and comfort

Alessandra Ambrosio slays her denim outfits with comfort style and comfort
Al Pacino’s newborn son name revealed

Al Pacino’s newborn son name revealed

Ulrika Jonsson opens up about ageing process after criticizing Johnny Depp's fans

Ulrika Jonsson opens up about ageing process after criticizing Johnny Depp's fans
HBO stands behind The Weekend’s controversial ‘The Idol’

HBO stands behind The Weekend’s controversial ‘The Idol’
Dylan Sprouse confirms engagement to girlfriend of five years Barbara Palvin

Dylan Sprouse confirms engagement to girlfriend of five years Barbara Palvin

'Indiana Jones 5' director explains Ke Huy Quan absence

'Indiana Jones 5' director explains Ke Huy Quan absence
'John Wick' producer offers update on 'Chapter 5' status

'John Wick' producer offers update on 'Chapter 5' status
'Billions' gears for ending with season 7, Showtime announces

'Billions' gears for ending with season 7, Showtime announces
Daniel Radcliffe unsure about new 'Harry Potter' series cameo

Daniel Radcliffe unsure about new 'Harry Potter' series cameo
Harrison Ford reaction to Marvel question leaves internet in tizzy

Harrison Ford reaction to Marvel question leaves internet in tizzy
Chris Hemsworth aims to keep fans on their toes with 'Thor 5'

Chris Hemsworth aims to keep fans on their toes with 'Thor 5'
Guillermo del Toro pivots to 'animation' world fully

Guillermo del Toro pivots to 'animation' world fully
Jennifer Lawrence says her mom once sold her used toilet on Craigslist

Jennifer Lawrence says her mom once sold her used toilet on Craigslist
Vermont neighbor remembers humble Treat Williams as ‘just another townie’

Vermont neighbor remembers humble Treat Williams as ‘just another townie’
Tom Holland spills the beans on the ‘Spider-Boys’ group chat

Tom Holland spills the beans on the ‘Spider-Boys’ group chat
Muslim sisters give Kardashians a run for their money

Muslim sisters give Kardashians a run for their money

Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan have a sweet reunion at ‘Indiana Jones’ premiere

Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan have a sweet reunion at ‘Indiana Jones’ premiere
Gangsta Boo died after consuming cocktail of hard drugs and alcohol: report

Gangsta Boo died after consuming cocktail of hard drugs and alcohol: report

Scarlett Johansson hypes up 'Transformers One': 'It's pretty exciting!'

Scarlett Johansson hypes up 'Transformers One': 'It's pretty exciting!'
Samuel L. Jackson reiterates he wants to be in Black Panther movie

Samuel L. Jackson reiterates he wants to be in Black Panther movie

Harrison Ford says a ‘wonderful script’ made him go for 'Indiana Jones'

Harrison Ford says a ‘wonderful script’ made him go for 'Indiana Jones'