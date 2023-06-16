 
Friday Jun 16, 2023
Prabbhas, Kriti Sanon's 'Adipurush' releases: First fans review out now

Friday Jun 16, 2023

Adipurush releases in theatres in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Teleugu
'Adipurush' releases in theatres in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Teleugu

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s much-anticipated film Adipurush has finally been released in theatres today; the first public review is out.

After witnessing a lot of backlash, controversies, and postponements, Adipurush has finally managed to release on June 16. The film experienced a full house on its first day.

The first day has come to an end, and Prabhas and Kritis’s fans all over the world are showering love and blessings on the two stars for portraying their characters in the most wonderful way possible.

Twitter users are sharing their reviews of the film. Some fans called the film as Prabhas’ comeback, whereas others believe that the film should just be appreciated rather than judged.

Look at some of the reviews:

Adipurush is a mythological tale based on the historical Ramayan. The film features Prabhas as Lord Rama and Kriti as Sita. Meanwhile, the period drama also stars Saif Ali Khan as Raavan.

Om Raut’s directorial, Adipurush released on June 16 in multiple languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, reports India Today.

