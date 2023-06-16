 
menu menu menu
sports
Friday Jun 16, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

South Africa women's side to tour Pakistan, PCB confirms

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Friday Jun 16, 2023

Team South Africa celebrate after dismissing an opponent batter. — AFP/File
Team South Africa celebrate after dismissing an opponent batter. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Friday confirmed that the South Africa women's cricket team is set to undertake their inaugural tour of Pakistan from August to September this year.

The South African side will participate in three T20Is and three ODIs of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25 in Karachi during their tour of Pakistan.

South Africa is set to join the ranks of national women's teams touring Pakistan, following the visits of West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Ireland. Previously, the West Indies women played three T20Is in Karachi in January 2019, while Sri Lanka and Ireland engaged in ODIs and T20Is in Karachi and Lahore in May and November 2022, respectively.

In March, three Women's League Exhibition matches held in Rawalpindi featured a total of 11 cricketers from seven countries, including three captains.

The series against South Africa will be all-rounder Nida Dar’s first series as captain. Nida is the one of most experienced players in the country with 99 ODIs and 130 T20Is.

“The next 12 months will be incredibly busy for the Pakistan women’s cricket team and I look forward to the upcoming assignments with excitement and anticipation. These matches will contribute significantly in our endeavours to gain experience and exposure, and narrow gap with the front-runners,” said Dar.

“The busy season will start with the home series against South Africa, which will also be my first series as captain. I am hoping to make it a memorable one for myself by not only completing a century of ODIs, but also assisting the side to collect valuable ICC Women’s Championship points so that we can finish in the upper half of the draw," she said.

Dar added that in order to achieve this feat, the team will have to play outstandingly well as South Africa is an experienced side that possesses a number of quality players.

“I am extremely excited to be back to play a bilateral series in Pakistan. Having visited Pakistan earlier this year for the women’s league exhibition matches, I was truly impressed by the warm hospitality and the passionate cricket fans. The players were very friendly, it was really great to be there and experience the country,” Suné Luus, who captained South Africa in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 and also featured in the Women’s League Exhibition matches in Rawalpindi, said.

“Pakistan is always a very competitive and dangerous side at their own backyard, so I feel it’s going to be a good series.

“The ODIs being a part of ICC Women’s Championship is very important for women’s cricket, and we all are looking forward to it.”

Pakistan’s schedule in the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25:

  • vs South Africa (all matches in Karachi)
  • 27 Aug – South Africa team arrival
  • 1 Sep – First T20I v South Africa
  • 3 Sep – Second T20I v South Africa
  • 5 Sep – Third T20I v South Africa
  • 8 Sep – First ODI v South Africa
  • 11 Sep – Second ODI v South Africa
  • 14 Sep – Third ODI v South Africa
  • Oct/Nov 2023 – Pakistan tour to Bangladesh (three ODIs & three T20Is)
  • Nov/Dec 2023 – Pakistan tour to New Zealand (three ODIs & three T20Is)
  • Apr/May 2024 – West Indies tour to Pakistan (three ODIs & five T20Is)
  • May 2024 – Pakistan tour to England (three ODIs & three T20Is)

More From Sports:

Conor McGregor facing accusations of violent sexual assault

Conor McGregor facing accusations of violent sexual assault
NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis mourns loss of his son

NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis mourns loss of his son
Wimbledon sets new record with $56.6 million prize money

Wimbledon sets new record with $56.6 million prize money
Stokes urges England team to embrace the Ashes and seek 'legendary status'

Stokes urges England team to embrace the Ashes and seek 'legendary status'
Lionel Messi scores quickest goal of his career in spectacular fashion

Lionel Messi scores quickest goal of his career in spectacular fashion
Manchester United nears record-breaking $6bn sale to Qatar's Sheikh Jassim

Manchester United nears record-breaking $6bn sale to Qatar's Sheikh Jassim
Mbappe rejects President Macron's influence on career choices

Mbappe rejects President Macron's influence on career choices
Ronaldo reveals meaning behind 'siuuu' celebration

Ronaldo reveals meaning behind 'siuuu' celebration

In a first, South Africa’s women cricket team to visit Pakistan for T20I, ODI series

In a first, South Africa’s women cricket team to visit Pakistan for T20I, ODI series
Govt gives go-ahead to Pakistan team to visit India for SAFF Cup

Govt gives go-ahead to Pakistan team to visit India for SAFF Cup
Expected schedule for Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test series

Expected schedule for Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test series
Asia Cup stalemate ends as ACC accepts Pakistan's hybrid model video

Asia Cup stalemate ends as ACC accepts Pakistan's hybrid model

Wedding bells ring for Haris Rauf as 'marriage invitation card' surfaces

Wedding bells ring for Haris Rauf as 'marriage invitation card' surfaces
Pakistan's Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

Pakistan's Nahida Khan retires from international cricket
Croatia prevail over Netherlands to reach Nations League final

Croatia prevail over Netherlands to reach Nations League final
FIFA secures deal to broadcast women's world cup across Europe

FIFA secures deal to broadcast women's world cup across Europe
Rafael Nadal falls out of top 100 rankings after 20-year streak

Rafael Nadal falls out of top 100 rankings after 20-year streak
FIFA Secretary General steps down after serving for seven years

FIFA Secretary General steps down after serving for seven years
Stuart Broad chosen for England's first Ashes Test, edges out Mark Wood

Stuart Broad chosen for England's first Ashes Test, edges out Mark Wood
Mbappe denies requesting transfer to Real Madrid, commits to PSG for next season

Mbappe denies requesting transfer to Real Madrid, commits to PSG for next season
Four-nation cup: Pakistan lose second match to Kenya

Four-nation cup: Pakistan lose second match to Kenya