Friday Jun 16, 2023
Asad Rehman Gilani assumes additional charge as Nadra chief

Friday Jun 16, 2023

National Database and Registration Authority Chairman Asad Rehman Gilani. — Twitter/@NadraPak
  • Gilani vows to improve provision of Nadra services to citizens.
  • Directs the officials to clear the backlog of ID card printing.
  • Asks the officials to ensure uninterrupted services to people.

Asad Rehman Gilani on Friday formally assumed the charge as the new chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

He assumed the office of Nadra head days after his predecessor Tariq Mailk stepped down from his post over a “charged political environment”. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accepted the resignation of Malik and appreciated his contributions to the country.

Gilani is a grade 22 officer of the Pakistan Civil Service and also the secretary of the Board of Investment. He assumed additional charge as the new chairman Nadra today.

On his first day at work, the newly-appointed Nadra chairman directed all the employees to perform their duties efficiently and ensure uninterrupted services to the people.

He visited different departments and vowed to continue efforts to improve the provision of Nadra services to citizens. The chairman said that he would visit the regional offices of Nadra soon to review their services.

Gilani also directed the heads of all the departments to continue work even on weekly holidays to clear the backlog of ID card printing.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tariq Mailk, in a three-page resignation, highlighted his performance and initiatives that started during his stint as the Nadra chief. 

He also suggested the federal government not to appoint serving or retired bureaucrat as Nadra's head.

