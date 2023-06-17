 
menu menu menu
sports
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
By
Abdul Mohi Shah

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Test series to be revealed today

By
Abdul Mohi Shah

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

Skipper Babar Azam (left) and wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan (right) walk back to the pavilion afterTest innings end in this undated photo. — AFP/File
Skipper Babar Azam (left) and wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan (right) walk back to the pavilion afterTest innings end in this undated photo. — AFP/File

  • Aamer Jamal expects call in Test squad for Sri Lanka tour.
  • Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Hassan Ali likely to lead pace attack.
  • Wicketkeepers Sarfaraz, Rizwan to fight for place in playing XI.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Selector Haroon Rashid is all set to announce the team for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka today, which will be played next month, The News reported. 

All-rounder Aamer Jamal is expecting to be called in to join the national squad for the away series, and chances are there that the white-ball specialist will earn a place in the team as a backup seamer.

Though Aamer has played T20 cricket for the country but has never been considered for the selection in the longer format in the recent past.

However, considering the weather and tough playing conditions in Sri Lanka, he may be required to bowl long spells. Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Hassan Ali are expected to lead Pakistan's pace attack for the two-Test series starting in the third week of July.

When asked why the team was being announced at such an early stage, an official of the PCB said that the board wanted to keep the selected players updated well in time.

The general impression, however, is that such an early announcement may have to do something with the proposed changes in the PCB.

“Chances are there that we may have to see changes at the helm of affairs in the board. These hasty decisions may have to do something with these expected changes,” an inside source said. 

When asked whether any change in the team's management is expected to be made if at all change of guards is confirmed in PCB: “You cannot rule it out. Chances of change always remain within the team and even the management."

Tayyab Tahir and Haris Sohail are likely to miss the cut in a team that looks balanced otherwise. Meanwhile, both wicketkeepers Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan are expected to fight for a place in the playing XI during the series. 

It will be too early to suggest who will be preferred, although captain Babar would definitely prefer Rizwan.

The Sri Lankan Board has yet to confirm the dates of the two Tests. According to the tentative schedule, following the three-day practice match, the first Test would start on July 16, with the second starting on July 25. Both the Tests are expected to be played at Galle.

The national cricket camp will start on July 3 in Karachi, from where the team will depart on July 9. 

Likely squad

Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Imamul Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Muhammad Huraira, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Hassan Ali.

More From Sports:

Pakistan announce 16-player squad for Sri Lanka Test series as Shaheen returns to fold

Pakistan announce 16-player squad for Sri Lanka Test series as Shaheen returns to fold
Pakistan likely to include three youngsters to squad against Sri Lanka Test

Pakistan likely to include three youngsters to squad against Sri Lanka Test
Pakistan defeat Maldives in second match of Basketball Championship

Pakistan defeat Maldives in second match of Basketball Championship
Bowling coach Morne Morkel set to join Pakistan team for Sri Lanka Tests

Bowling coach Morne Morkel set to join Pakistan team for Sri Lanka Tests
Sajid Sadpara to climb Nanga Parbat without artificial oxygen

Sajid Sadpara to climb Nanga Parbat without artificial oxygen
PCB chief's appointment patron's prerogative, says Najam Sethi

PCB chief's appointment patron's prerogative, says Najam Sethi
Pakistan’s World Cup victory in front of Indian crowd to be more ‘joyous’: Shahid Afridi

Pakistan’s World Cup victory in front of Indian crowd to be more ‘joyous’: Shahid Afridi
South Africa women's side to tour Pakistan, PCB confirms

South Africa women's side to tour Pakistan, PCB confirms
Conor McGregor facing accusations of violent sexual assault

Conor McGregor facing accusations of violent sexual assault
NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis mourns loss of his son

NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis mourns loss of his son
Wimbledon sets new record with $56.6 million prize money

Wimbledon sets new record with $56.6 million prize money
Stokes urges England team to embrace the Ashes and seek 'legendary status'

Stokes urges England team to embrace the Ashes and seek 'legendary status'
Lionel Messi scores quickest goal of his career in spectacular fashion

Lionel Messi scores quickest goal of his career in spectacular fashion
Manchester United nears record-breaking $6bn sale to Qatar's Sheikh Jassim

Manchester United nears record-breaking $6bn sale to Qatar's Sheikh Jassim
Mbappe rejects President Macron's influence on career choices

Mbappe rejects President Macron's influence on career choices
Ronaldo reveals meaning behind 'siuuu' celebration

Ronaldo reveals meaning behind 'siuuu' celebration

In a first, South Africa’s women cricket team to visit Pakistan for T20I, ODI series

In a first, South Africa’s women cricket team to visit Pakistan for T20I, ODI series
Govt gives go-ahead to Pakistan team to visit India for SAFF Cup

Govt gives go-ahead to Pakistan team to visit India for SAFF Cup
Expected schedule for Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test series

Expected schedule for Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test series
Asia Cup stalemate ends as ACC accepts Pakistan's hybrid model video

Asia Cup stalemate ends as ACC accepts Pakistan's hybrid model

Wedding bells ring for Haris Rauf as 'marriage invitation card' surfaces

Wedding bells ring for Haris Rauf as 'marriage invitation card' surfaces