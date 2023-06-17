 
pakistan
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
Pakistani officer honoured with prestigious US anti-trafficking award

Ex-director of Federal Investigation Agencys Anti-Human Smuggling Unit Zaheer Ahmed (centre) receives award from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. — Twitter/@FIA_Agency
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken presents award to Zaheer Ahmed.
  • Award brings international attention to fight against human trafficking.
  • Ahmed recognised for leadership in capacity building, training initiatives.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani law enforcement officer Zaheer Ahmed was presented with the prestigious Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Hero award for his efforts in guiding the Pakistani government's implementation of anti-trafficking in-person reforms, The News reported.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken presented the award in an award ceremony held in Washington, DC.

This annual award brings international attention to the fight against human trafficking.

The official also received appreciation for his leadership in capacity building and his training initiatives, which were instrumental in Pakistan's promotion from the TIP Tier 2 watch list to Tier 2 in 2022.

Ahmed is a former director of the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Anti-Human Smuggling Unit and is passionate about stopping human trafficking in all its forms. 

Within Pakistan, he raised awareness of this global issue and how it disproportionately affects the most vulnerable citizens. 

His unwavering commitment and innovative approach increased collaboration between Pakistani law enforcement agencies and civil society, leading to improved recognition of TIP and identification of TIP victims.

As the director of the FIA’s Anti-Human Smuggling Unit, Ahmed was at the forefront of numerous training and capacity-building initiatives for law enforcement agencies, social welfare, and other partners on preventing, identifying, and assisting with TIP cases.

Ahmed's efforts extended to local and international advocacy groups, forming strategic partnerships and fostering a united front against human trafficking. His hard work was pivotal in influencing policy reforms and strengthening legal frameworks in Pakistan.

Thanks to Ahmed and other Pakistani government officials, Pakistan ratified the UN Protocol to Prevent, Suppress, and Punish Trafficking in Persons in 2022.

