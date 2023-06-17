Kate Hudson enjoys girls' night out in London with Matt Belamy's wife Elle Evans

Kate Hudson, the renowned actress, was recently seen enjoying a night out in London alongside Elle Evans, who happens to be married to Kate's ex-partner, Matt Bellamy.

The duo attended a splendid gala performance of "Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club" in London's West End and later spent some quality time at the popular Chiltern Firehouse.

During the June 15 gala, the two women happily posed together, capturing a moment of their evening. Subsequently, they were photographed hand in hand as they made their way to a hotel in London.

Kate, aged 44, looked elegant in a stunning red satin dress with an asymmetrical neckline, while Elle, aged 33, sported stylish patterned pants, a black tank top, and accessorized with a statement necklace and headband.

Kate and Matt, who are co-parenting their 11-year-old son named Bingham, were once engaged but called off their relationship in 2014 after being together for four years.

Despite their separation, the former couple has managed to maintain a friendly bond, even going on family vacations together over the years.