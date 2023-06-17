Royal family shares stunning photos as King Charles restores tradition

 
British royal family has delighted the fans with stunning photos from King Charles birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, as the monarch restored tradition.

Buckingham Palace posted the stunning photos on their official Twitter and Instagram handles after King Charles III inspected the troops at his inaugural birthday parade on horseback Saturday, the first time the monarch has ridden at the event since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1986.

The palace also wrote in the caption, “The King has taken the Salute at Trooping the Colour for the first time as Sovereign.

“His Majesty was saluted as Colonel in Chief of the seven regiments of the Household Division in this spectacular ceremony which has marked the Monarch’s official birthday since 1748.”

It also disclosed: “The King attended his first Trooping the Colour in 1951, aged three, and first rode in the parade on horseback as Colonel of the Welsh Guards in 1975.

“The Prince of Wales, The Princess Royal and The Duke of Edinburgh also rode in the parade, with The Duke of Edinburgh attending as Colonel of the London Guards for the first time. He has been Royal Colonel of the London Regiment (which became the London Guards last year) since 2011.”

Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton, Sophie and other members of the Royal Family viewed the parade, joined by huge crowds in central London.

