 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

12 killed, 24 injured in Islamabad-Lahore motorway accident

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

Local people trying to rescue the passengers in the ill-fated bus on the Lahore-Islamabad motorway near Kallar Kahar on Saturday. — Twitter/@ZohaibAli190803
Local people trying to rescue the passengers in the ill-fated bus on the Lahore-Islamabad motorway near Kallar Kahar on Saturday. — Twitter/@ZohaibAli190803

CHAKWAL: At least 12 people — including women and children — were killed and 24 others sustained injuries after a passenger bus turned turtle on the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near Kallar Kahar.

According to motorway police, the passenger bus was heading to Lahore from Rawalpindi when it met with an accident near Kallar Kahar salt range. As per the preliminary reports, the accident occurred due to breaks failing, said the police.

After being informed, police and Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.

“Three women and two children were among the dead,” said the police.

A spokesperson of NHMP said that due to the accident, two lanes of Lahore-Islamabad Motorway were closed, while the third one was open for traffic.

DIG Motorway Police Muhammad Yusuf Malik and sector commander supervised the rescue operations at the spot. Later, the DIG visited Trauma centre Chakwal and inquired about the health of the injured, said the spokesperson.

— Additional input from APP


More From Pakistan:

SAPM Malik directs Islamabad IGP to double efforts to curb crime

SAPM Malik directs Islamabad IGP to double efforts to curb crime
Bilawal sets allocation of funds for flood victims precondition for budget

Bilawal sets allocation of funds for flood victims precondition for budget
Pakistan has no problem with US developing partnership with India: minister

Pakistan has no problem with US developing partnership with India: minister
Shehryar Afridi distances himself from Sanaullah’s 2019 arrest, shifts responsibility on ANF

Shehryar Afridi distances himself from Sanaullah’s 2019 arrest, shifts responsibility on ANF
50 AJK youth 'missing' in Greece boat tragedy: official

50 AJK youth 'missing' in Greece boat tragedy: official
Shah Mehmood Qureshi vows to stand with PTI amid exodus

Shah Mehmood Qureshi vows to stand with PTI amid exodus
Cyclone Biparjoy dumps tonnes of trash on Pakistan beaches

Cyclone Biparjoy dumps tonnes of trash on Pakistan beaches
12 Pakistanis identified among survivors of Greek boat tragedy, confirms FO

12 Pakistanis identified among survivors of Greek boat tragedy, confirms FO
Pakistan fishermen allowed to resume activities as cyclone Biparjoy further weakens

Pakistan fishermen allowed to resume activities as cyclone Biparjoy further weakens
Not undermining anyone, but constrained to tell truth, says Miftah in response to PM's criticism

Not undermining anyone, but constrained to tell truth, says Miftah in response to PM's criticism
Fawad Chaudhry to be indicted in threatening ECP case on June 24

Fawad Chaudhry to be indicted in threatening ECP case on June 24
Karachi weather update: How hot can it get today?

Karachi weather update: How hot can it get today?
Pakistani officer honoured with prestigious US anti-trafficking award

Pakistani officer honoured with prestigious US anti-trafficking award
No key role for PTI chief in national politics anymore: Rana Sanaullah

No key role for PTI chief in national politics anymore: Rana Sanaullah
Punjab to include Japanese language in higher education curriculum

Punjab to include Japanese language in higher education curriculum
SC laws to enable petitioners to fully convince court: AGP

SC laws to enable petitioners to fully convince court: AGP
NAB summons PTI chief again in Toshakhana case

NAB summons PTI chief again in Toshakhana case
Amendment to Election Act: Attempt to pave way for Nawaz’s participation in elections?

Amendment to Election Act: Attempt to pave way for Nawaz’s participation in elections?
Cyclone Biparjoy likely to further weaken into ‘depression’ today

Cyclone Biparjoy likely to further weaken into ‘depression’ today
Jemima Goldsmith wishes Tyrian White on her birthday

Jemima Goldsmith wishes Tyrian White on her birthday

‘Dar critic has no room in PML-N’: Asif advises Miftah to express reservation at party forum

‘Dar critic has no room in PML-N’: Asif advises Miftah to express reservation at party forum