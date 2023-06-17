Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant: Kim, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber react to announcement

Travis Barker and his wife Kourtney Kardashian, who have announced that they are expecting their first child together, attracted massive support and likes from family members, friends and fans after sharing the delightful news.

Kourtney was all excited as she broke the news to the Blink-182 drummer by holding up a handmade sign which read, "Travis I'm pregnant," while in the audience of the band's concert in Los Angeles on Friday.



Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and pal Hailey Bieber were first to react to the post, as they appeared to show their readiness for welcoming the new addition to the Kourtney and Barker's family.

Kim Kardashian also shared some amazing emojis in reaction to the announcement.

Footage of Kourtney holding up the sign was displayed on the BMO Stadium's screens and the crowd began cheering. His bandmates Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge reacted by saying, "We have an announcement here" and "Someone's having a baby", as the drummer stepped away from his drum kit, hopped down from the stage and shared a mooch with his wife.

Kourtney and Travis, who tied the knot in May 2022, shared footage of the sweet reveal on their social media handles, attracting massive likes and hearts from family members, friends and followers. The two initially tried in vitro fertilisation (IVF) but they stopped after the fertility treatments took a toll on Kourtney physically and mentally.