 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ameesha Patel gets conditional bail in INR 3 crore 'cheque bounce case'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Ameesha Patel has to appear in Ranchi Civil Court again on June 12
Ameesha Patel has to appear in Ranchi Civil Court again on June 12

Ameesha Patel, who was previously accused of doing INR 3 crore fraud with film producer Ajay Kumar Singh, has received a conditional bail in the case.

Reportedly, Patel took INR 2.5 crore from him, claiming that she will return the money after she completed her film in 2018. She claimed to return the borrowed money along with an interest of 50 lakh.

The cheques she sent to Singh bounced. Therefore, he decided to take legal action.

Recently, on June 17, the Gadar actress appeared in the Ranchi Civil Court for the hearing of the 2018 cheque bounce case. The actress surrendered; therefore, the court has granted her a conditional bail.

The court has asked her to appear in court again on June 21.  

On the professional front, Ameesha Patel is all set to return to the big screen with the sequel of her most-loved film, Gadar.

Gadar 2 will be featuring Ameesha with the OG Sunny Deol. The duo will be sharing screen once again as Tara Singh and Sakina.

As per Pinkvilla, Gadar 2 is slated to be released on August 11.

More From Showbiz:

Aparshakti Khurrana writes emotional letter for late dad on 'Father's Day'

Aparshakti Khurrana writes emotional letter for late dad on 'Father's Day'
Naimal Khawar gets flak over alleged plastic surgery

Naimal Khawar gets flak over alleged plastic surgery
Netizens awestruck by Hania Aamir's Turkish doppelganger

Netizens awestruck by Hania Aamir's Turkish doppelganger
Kajal Aggarwal might step away from film industry

Kajal Aggarwal might step away from film industry
Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan' to release on OTT on THIS date

Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan' to release on OTT on THIS date

Priyanka Chopra talks about importance of 'work-life balance'

Priyanka Chopra talks about importance of 'work-life balance'
Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2: Sunny Leone all set to join the show

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2: Sunny Leone all set to join the show
Taapsee Pannu accepts that 'Bollywood camps' do exist

Taapsee Pannu accepts that 'Bollywood camps' do exist
Vijay Varma reveals playing 'joke' on mother about his marriage with Alia Bhatt

Vijay Varma reveals playing 'joke' on mother about his marriage with Alia Bhatt
Prabbhas, Kriti Sanon's 'Adipurush' releases: First fans review out now

Prabbhas, Kriti Sanon's 'Adipurush' releases: First fans review out now
Diana Penty to share screen for 'first time' with Amitabh Bachchan

Diana Penty to share screen for 'first time' with Amitabh Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan turned down Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan': Here's why

Abhishek Bachchan turned down Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan': Here's why
Jacqueline Fernandez receives trolls on changing 'name spelling' on Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez receives trolls on changing 'name spelling' on Instagram
Ushna Shah in hot water again over joke about cyclone Biparjoy

Ushna Shah in hot water again over joke about cyclone Biparjoy
Manoj Bajpayee responds to comparison of his 'Aks' character to 'Joker'

Manoj Bajpayee responds to comparison of his 'Aks' character to 'Joker'
Sanjay Dutt celebrates 30 years of 'Khal Nayak', drops iconic video: WATCH

Sanjay Dutt celebrates 30 years of 'Khal Nayak', drops iconic video: WATCH
Aamir Khan played cupid in Amrita Rao's marriage with RJ Anmol?

Aamir Khan played cupid in Amrita Rao's marriage with RJ Anmol?
Kriti Sanon reveals challenges she faced while portraying 'Janaki' in 'Adipurush'

Kriti Sanon reveals challenges she faced while portraying 'Janaki' in 'Adipurush'
Shilpa Shetty's Juhu house robbed, Mumbai police arrests two men

Shilpa Shetty's Juhu house robbed, Mumbai police arrests two men

Vijay Varma breaks silence on his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia

Vijay Varma breaks silence on his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia
Alia Bhatt strikes happy pose as she announces visit to 'Tudum 2023 event'

Alia Bhatt strikes happy pose as she announces visit to 'Tudum 2023 event'