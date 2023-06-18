 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Armie Hammer makes his first public appearance after his rape case was dropped

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Armie Hammer stepped out in public for first time with his pal and fromer co-star, Alicia Vikander after his sexual assault cases were dropped.

According to multiple eyewitnesses cited by Page Six, Hammer was spotted hanging out with Vikander in Italy on Friday, June 16th, 2023.

The actors have known each other for some time as they starred together in The Man From U.N.C.L.E. in 2015 and Freak Shift in 2020.

The two were grabbing a bite to eat at Roscioli Salumeria in Rome, while Vikander’s husband, Michael Fassbender, was not present. Meanwhile, two other unidentified individuals were also at the outing.

“[It was] nothing scandalous,” the source explained.

Last month, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office decided to not criminally charge Hammer after years of investigating the rape claims.

The office had decided that there was “insufficient evidence” to move forward with the case.

Director of Communications for the DA told Entertainment Tonight at the time that the prosecutors “conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr Hammer with a crime.”

She added, “As prosecutors, we have an ethical responsibility to only charge cases that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt.”

While the charges against Hammer has been dropped, the actor previously admitted to being emotionally abusive toward former partners he had met on the internet.

In March 2021, a woman named Effie Angelova claimed that she was victimised by Hammer in April 2017.

Angelova, 24, claimed that the Death of the Nile star “abused me mentally, emotionally, sexually,” pointing to an alleged incident in L.A. in 2017 where she alleged, “Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours.”

More From Entertainment:

Chris Hemsworth set to return in Netflix's 'Extraction 3'

Chris Hemsworth set to return in Netflix's 'Extraction 3'
Millionaire Victoria Silvstedt puts flats abs on display as she leaves luxury hotel

Millionaire Victoria Silvstedt puts flats abs on display as she leaves luxury hotel
Piers Morgan extends support to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry? video

Piers Morgan extends support to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?
Owenn considers being Taylor Swift's choice for Eras Tour as pinnacle of approval

Owenn considers being Taylor Swift's choice for Eras Tour as pinnacle of approval
Lily Collins shares glimpses in upcoming Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4

Lily Collins shares glimpses in upcoming Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4
Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo serve major couple goals as they step out in Madrid

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo serve major couple goals as they step out in Madrid
King Charles, Prince William thank everyone for taking part in Trooping the Colour video

King Charles, Prince William thank everyone for taking part in Trooping the Colour
Gavin Rossdale, Gwen Stefani talk co-parenting ban: 'We're very different'

Gavin Rossdale, Gwen Stefani talk co-parenting ban: 'We're very different'

Jane McDonald to replace Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice

Jane McDonald to replace Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice
Robert De Niro shares his eldest children have not met his new-born

Robert De Niro shares his eldest children have not met his new-born
Netflix's live-action 'Avatar' announces 2024 release, first look out

Netflix's live-action 'Avatar' announces 2024 release, first look out
'Stranger Things' roped in Linda Hamilton as last season approaches

'Stranger Things' roped in Linda Hamilton as last season approaches
Tom Sandoval remains 'unregrettable' on Ariana Madix T-shirt dig

Tom Sandoval remains 'unregrettable' on Ariana Madix T-shirt dig

Amy Robach grows frustrated as T.J. Holmes 'dodges' commitment: report

Amy Robach grows frustrated as T.J. Holmes 'dodges' commitment: report
Kanye West was on the hunt for Aussie bride before Bianca Censori?

Kanye West was on the hunt for Aussie bride before Bianca Censori?
Netflix surprises fans with 'The Witcher' S3 clip at Tudum

Netflix surprises fans with 'The Witcher' S3 clip at Tudum
Tom Holland braves 'The Crowded Room' bad reviews

Tom Holland braves 'The Crowded Room' bad reviews
'The Idol' graphic scene vexes intimacy coordinator

'The Idol' graphic scene vexes intimacy coordinator
Francis Ford Coppola names his 'favourite' film from career

Francis Ford Coppola names his 'favourite' film from career
Johnny Depp dishes on Cannes return in new BTS video

Johnny Depp dishes on Cannes return in new BTS video
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo transform into witches on the set of ‘Wicked’

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo transform into witches on the set of ‘Wicked’