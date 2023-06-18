Kajal Aggarwal shuts down rumours of her 'quitting' film industry

Kajal Aggarwal's next project is going to be a female-centric film

Kajal Aggarwal has finally dashed down rumours of her leaving the film industry.

Kajal dropped a poster her new project on Twitter which mentioned ‘unleashing the force of 18th June’. The film is tentatively titled Kajal 60.

In the caption, the Hey Sinamika actress wrote: “Kajal#60 Title and glimpse tomorrow. Can’t wait to show this to you all.”

The poster she shared showed a glimpse of her sitting in a car. Her face is partially visible in the side mirror of the car.

The upcoming project is going to a female-centric film featuring Kajal in the main lead.

The untitled film is going to be helmed by Aurum Arts Official. Not many details regarding the star cast, crew and language have been unveiled so far.

Kajal’s announcement has finally cleared the air whether she is quitting the industry or not.

Previously, there were rumours that the actress has decided to bid farewell to her movie career as she wants to focus on her personal life with her husband and son, Neil. But she has finally put an end to the baseless speculations.

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal has Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 and Bhagavanth Kesari in the pipeline, reports Pinkvilla.