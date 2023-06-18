 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Penn Badgley teases ‘epic conclusion’ of Netflix’s hit series ‘You’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Penn Badgley teases ‘epic conclusion’ of Netflix’s hit series ‘You’
Penn Badgley teases ‘epic conclusion’ of Netflix’s hit series ‘You’ 

Penn Badgley teased fans that there will be many characters making a comeback as he glimpsed into the upcoming fifth and final season of Netflix thriller series You.

In a teaser released during Netflix’s Tudum fan event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday, June 17th, 2023, Badgley, the star of show, talked about the “epic conclusion” of his murderous stalker character, Joe Goldberg.

Based on the novels by Caroline Kepnes, You, centres on Joe, a book-loving, hopeless romantic with a penchant for stalking and killing the women he (claims to) love.

The fourth season of the show ended in London with a full-circle moment for Joe who, joined by rich widow Kate, returned to New York where the series started in Season 1.

In the teaser, Badgley speculates “who” will come up against Joe, when he finally returns to New York. While he added that he cannot say who, just yet, the actor teased that there are many “loose ends from his past.”

In the video, fans were treated to clips of several people Joe has wronged over the past four seasons.

For example, there’s the falsely imprisoned Dr Nicky (John Stamos) from Season 1, orphaned Ellie (Jenna Ortega) from Season 2 and the bougie Conrads (Shalita Grant and Travis Van Winkle) from Season 3, just to name a few. At this point, however, Badgley can’t reveal which one of Joe’s surviving victims will return in Season 5.

“I think it sets us up to actually have a really great finale season,” said Badgley in an interview with Tudum ahead of Season 4’s debut. “Can his inner monologue evolve some now? What does it mean for him to accept himself?” (And how will his planned new bookstore fare in the city’s unforgiving retail market?)

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton used ‘gestures’ to guide children during Trooping the Colour video

Kate Middleton used ‘gestures’ to guide children during Trooping the Colour
Netflix plans to part ways with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry after Spotify?

Netflix plans to part ways with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry after Spotify?
Gal Gadot embraces new opportunities after 'Wonder Woman 3' cancellation

Gal Gadot embraces new opportunities after 'Wonder Woman 3' cancellation
Hailey Bieber makes stylish appearance in NYC after celebrating skincare brand

Hailey Bieber makes stylish appearance in NYC after celebrating skincare brand
Zayn Malik shares ‘moody’ snap days after Selena Gomez confirms relationship status

Zayn Malik shares ‘moody’ snap days after Selena Gomez confirms relationship status
Alabama Barker expresses her excitement on mom Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy

Alabama Barker expresses her excitement on mom Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘always running at 100 mph a minute’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘always running at 100 mph a minute’
King Charles offers olive branch to Prince Harry on Father’s Day video

King Charles offers olive branch to Prince Harry on Father’s Day
Prince William matches with his children for Father’s Day portrait video

Prince William matches with his children for Father’s Day portrait
'Squid Game' season 2: Netflix unveils new cast at Tudum

'Squid Game' season 2: Netflix unveils new cast at Tudum
Jameela Jamil discusses importance of separate category for ‘non-binary’ at award shows

Jameela Jamil discusses importance of separate category for ‘non-binary’ at award shows
Robert Downey Jr. on working with his youngest children on Downey’s Dream Cars

Robert Downey Jr. on working with his youngest children on Downey’s Dream Cars
Chris Hemsworth set to return in Netflix's 'Extraction 3'

Chris Hemsworth set to return in Netflix's 'Extraction 3'
Armie Hammer makes his first public appearance after his rape case was dropped video

Armie Hammer makes his first public appearance after his rape case was dropped
Millionaire Victoria Silvstedt puts flats abs on display as she leaves luxury hotel

Millionaire Victoria Silvstedt puts flats abs on display as she leaves luxury hotel
Piers Morgan extends support to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry? video

Piers Morgan extends support to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?
Owenn considers being Taylor Swift's choice for Eras Tour as pinnacle of approval

Owenn considers being Taylor Swift's choice for Eras Tour as pinnacle of approval
Lily Collins shares glimpses in upcoming Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4

Lily Collins shares glimpses in upcoming Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4
Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo serve major couple goals as they step out in Madrid

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo serve major couple goals as they step out in Madrid
King Charles, Prince William thank everyone for taking part in Trooping the Colour video

King Charles, Prince William thank everyone for taking part in Trooping the Colour
Gavin Rossdale, Gwen Stefani talk co-parenting ban: 'We're very different'

Gavin Rossdale, Gwen Stefani talk co-parenting ban: 'We're very different'