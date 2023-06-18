 
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
King Charles offers olive branch to Prince Harry on Father’s Day

King Charles has seemingly offered an olive branch to his estranged younger son Prince Harry with a sweet Father’s Day message.

Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the King, shared throwback photos including his picture with son Prince William and Harry with a beautiful message.

King Charles message reads: “To Dads everywhere, we wish you a special Father’s Day today.”

The other two pictures include King Charles with his own father, the late Prince Philip, and Queen Camilla with her late father.

King Charles olive branch comes as the Royal Family continues to display signs of tension with Harry and Meghan.

The California-based royal couple were also not invited to King Charles first Trooping the Colour as monarch amid the family rift.

Meanwhile, it is believed Prince Harry, who is also a father to two --Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet --will be celebrating Father’s Day with his children in US as Fathering Sunday falls on the same day.

