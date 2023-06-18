Pakistani charity worker receives British Empire Medal for feeding homeless

British Pakistani charity worker Ehsan Shahid Choudhry (left) receives British Empire Medal (BEM) medal. — Provided by the reporter

LONDON: British Pakistani charity worker Ehsan Shahid Choudhry has been granted the honour of British Empire Medal (BEM) for feeding the needy and homeless people in West London through his “Open Kitchen” initiative which has fed tens of thousands of people in the last many years.

The services of Choudhry have been acknowledged in the first King's Birthday Honours List 2023 for his contributions to the UK's charitable sector. He is also a prolific Urdu language poet and columnist who has contributed to Daily Jang.

The award comes in recognition of Choudhry's efforts to feed almost 500 homeless, refugees and needy people every day from the Open Kitchen base near Hounslow.

Choudhry told Geo News: “I have been honoured with the BEM for my services to the community in the London Borough of Hounslow. I am thankful to His Majesty King Charles for honouring me with the British Empire Medal (BEM) for my services to the local community. Serving those in need is always an honour. I will continue to make every effort to carry out my duties to the best of my ability.

“Since I was a child growing up in Pakistan, my parents and teachers taught me to always help others and that’s a value I have carried with me and cherished. We feed hundreds of people daily and we will continue to do that with support from the community.”

Choudhry started the Open Kitchen around six years ago with help from a charity. The initiative immediately turned into a success story of community service among residents of the area as hundreds started flocking to the place for hot meals, twice a day, from a buffet of fresh meat, fish, vegetarian options, fruit, pudding, and various condiments.

Since its start, the Open Kitchen closed its door for a few weeks during the COVID-19 lockdown. As Britain’s economy took a hit and poverty increased, the importance of places like Open Kitchen increased.

“The demand has increased. Hundreds of people from across West London are coming to us for two meals a day, at lunch and dinner time. We serve food to those in need with respect and dignity and we ensure that the food we serve is of top quality. The local council has given us 5-star ratings for the food we prepare and serve," said Choudhry.

Choudhry said the full-time Open Kitchen staff for their services but more importantly the contribution of dozens of local volunteers who help out the staff and the needy during the weekdays and weekends.