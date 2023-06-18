 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Pakistani charity worker receives British Empire Medal for feeding homeless

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

British Pakistani charity worker Ehsan Shahid Choudhry (left) receives British Empire Medal (BEM) medal. — Provided by the reporter
British Pakistani charity worker Ehsan Shahid Choudhry (left) receives British Empire Medal (BEM) medal. — Provided by the reporter 

LONDON: British Pakistani charity worker Ehsan Shahid Choudhry has been granted the honour of British Empire Medal (BEM) for feeding the needy and homeless people in West London through his “Open Kitchen” initiative which has fed tens of thousands of people in the last many years.

The services of Choudhry have been acknowledged in the first King's Birthday Honours List 2023 for his contributions to the UK's charitable sector. He is also a prolific Urdu language poet and columnist who has contributed to Daily Jang. 

The award comes in recognition of Choudhry's efforts to feed almost 500 homeless, refugees and needy people every day from the Open Kitchen base near Hounslow.

Choudhry told Geo News: “I have been honoured with the BEM for my services to the community in the London Borough of Hounslow. I am thankful to His Majesty King Charles for honouring me with the British Empire Medal (BEM) for my services to the local community. Serving those in need is always an honour. I will continue to make every effort to carry out my duties to the best of my ability.

“Since I was a child growing up in Pakistan, my parents and teachers taught me to always help others and that’s a value I have carried with me and cherished. We feed hundreds of people daily and we will continue to do that with support from the community.”

Choudhry started the Open Kitchen around six years ago with help from a charity. The initiative immediately turned into a success story of community service among residents of the area as hundreds started flocking to the place for hot meals, twice a day, from a buffet of fresh meat, fish, vegetarian options, fruit, pudding, and various condiments.

Since its start, the Open Kitchen closed its door for a few weeks during the COVID-19 lockdown. As Britain’s economy took a hit and poverty increased, the importance of places like Open Kitchen increased.

“The demand has increased. Hundreds of people from across West London are coming to us for two meals a day, at lunch and dinner time. We serve food to those in need with respect and dignity and we ensure that the food we serve is of top quality. The local council has given us 5-star ratings for the food we prepare and serve," said Choudhry. 

Choudhry said the full-time Open Kitchen staff for their services but more importantly the contribution of dozens of local volunteers who help out the staff and the needy during the weekdays and weekends.

More From Pakistan:

Polio virus detected in KP’s environmental samples

Polio virus detected in KP’s environmental samples
Father's Day: Bakhtawar shares heartwarming photo of sons with Asif Zardari

Father's Day: Bakhtawar shares heartwarming photo of sons with Asif Zardari
Greece boat tragedy: PM Shehbaz orders 'immediate crackdown’ against human traffickers

Greece boat tragedy: PM Shehbaz orders 'immediate crackdown’ against human traffickers
Young Pakistani entrepreneur receives MBE in King Charles Honour list

Young Pakistani entrepreneur receives MBE in King Charles Honour list
PPP to rule rural TMCs, JI, PTI to control majority of urban bodies

PPP to rule rural TMCs, JI, PTI to control majority of urban bodies
Karachi weather update: Port city to witness humid winds with drizzle today

Karachi weather update: Port city to witness humid winds with drizzle today
PPP, PML-N to iron out differences in tomorrow's meeting

PPP, PML-N to iron out differences in tomorrow's meeting
PTI forward block leader denies external pressure in Karachi mayor election

PTI forward block leader denies external pressure in Karachi mayor election

FIA arrests ‘suspect’ involved in Greece migrant boat tragedy

FIA arrests ‘suspect’ involved in Greece migrant boat tragedy
12 killed, 24 injured in Islamabad-Lahore motorway accident

12 killed, 24 injured in Islamabad-Lahore motorway accident
SAPM Malik directs Islamabad IGP to double efforts to curb crime

SAPM Malik directs Islamabad IGP to double efforts to curb crime
Bilawal sets allocation of funds for flood victims precondition for budget

Bilawal sets allocation of funds for flood victims precondition for budget
Pakistan has no problem with US developing partnership with India: minister

Pakistan has no problem with US developing partnership with India: minister
Shehryar Afridi distances himself from Sanaullah’s 2019 arrest, shifts responsibility on ANF

Shehryar Afridi distances himself from Sanaullah’s 2019 arrest, shifts responsibility on ANF
50 AJK youth 'missing' in Greece boat tragedy: official

50 AJK youth 'missing' in Greece boat tragedy: official
Shah Mehmood Qureshi vows to stand with PTI amid exodus

Shah Mehmood Qureshi vows to stand with PTI amid exodus
Cyclone Biparjoy dumps tonnes of trash on Pakistan beaches

Cyclone Biparjoy dumps tonnes of trash on Pakistan beaches
12 Pakistanis identified among survivors of Greek boat tragedy, confirms FO

12 Pakistanis identified among survivors of Greek boat tragedy, confirms FO
Pakistan fishermen allowed to resume activities as cyclone Biparjoy further weakens

Pakistan fishermen allowed to resume activities as cyclone Biparjoy further weakens
Not undermining anyone, but constrained to tell truth, says Miftah in response to PM's criticism

Not undermining anyone, but constrained to tell truth, says Miftah in response to PM's criticism
Fawad Chaudhry to be indicted in threatening ECP case on June 24

Fawad Chaudhry to be indicted in threatening ECP case on June 24