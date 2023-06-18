Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘seem to be on different tracks’

Prince Harry reportedly looks like a deer that’s caught in headlights of Meghan Markle’s car.



These admissions and claims have been made by brand performance company exec from Lauchmetrics, Alison Bringe.

She believes, that if Meghan Markle is able to land a brand deal with Doir, as is being speculated, she has the chance of becoming the highest paid female in Hollywood.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, she stands to rake in almost £200,000 per post.

Ms Bringe even got candid with the outlet and admitted, “She'll be in line with the best-paid mega-influencers, if not the highest paid in the world.”

But, one major issue is that “she and Harry seem to be on different tracks which could be an issue,'

“I don't think most people know what Harry believes in other than his wife and children.”

But regardless, “a growing number of people look at Harry as a deer caught in the headlights and she's steering the car.”