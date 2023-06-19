 
menu menu menu
sports
Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Brazilian national team wears all-black kit in anti-racism campaign

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Vinícius Junior takes a knee before the match.—AFP
Vinícius Junior takes a knee before the match.—AFP

In a historic move, the Brazilian men's national team sported an all-black kit for the first time in its 109-year history during a friendly match against Guinea in Spain on Saturday as part of their anti-racism campaign. 

Before the match in Barcelona's Espanyol stadium, players from both teams demonstrated their solidarity by either taking a knee or sitting down on the pitch, observing a minute's silence.

For the first 45 minutes of the game, Brazil played wearing black shirts, shorts, and socks, before switching back to their traditional yellow jersey after halftime. The front of the shirts featured the campaign's slogan, "Com Racismo nao tem jogo," which translates to "With racism, there is no game."

The campaign, endorsed by FIFA, the sport's world governing body, is an initiative by the Brazilian Federation to combat racism in soccer and society. The Federation issued a statement on Saturday, emphasizing their commitment to ending racism.

One of Brazil's star players, Real Madrid forward Vinícius Jr., has been a victim of persistent racist abuse, with Spain's La Liga reporting ten incidents involving the Brazilian forward to prosecutors during the 2022-2023 season. FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently visited the Brazilian delegation and expressed his full support for the anti-racism campaign.

In the match against Guinea, Brazil emerged victorious with a 4-1 win, with goals scored by Joelinton, Rodrygo, Eder Militão, and Vinícius. Guinea's sole goal was netted by Guirassy.

Vinícius had the honour of wearing the iconic No. 10 jersey, historically associated with the legendary Pele, marking the first time he had donned the number, as confirmed by the Brazilian Federation. Infantino invited Vinícius to join a FIFA anti-racism committee comprising players who will contribute to developing strategies to address discriminatory behaviour in football.

Brazil's next friendly match is scheduled for Tuesday against Senegal in Lisbon, Portugal, where the team will continue to champion their anti-racism campaign. This significant moment in Brazilian football history underscores their determination to combat racism and promote inclusivity within the sport.

More From Sports:

Ashes 2023: Australia dominate in rain-interrupted day 3 at Edgbaston

Ashes 2023: Australia dominate in rain-interrupted day 3 at Edgbaston
Five-nation basketball tournament: Pakistan thump Bangladesh to qualify for semis

Five-nation basketball tournament: Pakistan thump Bangladesh to qualify for semis
Moeen Ali fined 25% match fees for breaching ICC rule

Moeen Ali fined 25% match fees for breaching ICC rule
Former footballer Shumaila Sattar sent to jail over Jinnah House attack

Former footballer Shumaila Sattar sent to jail over Jinnah House attack
Pakistan football team's participation in SAFF Championship uncertain

Pakistan football team's participation in SAFF Championship uncertain
Mohammad Haris aims to play all three formats like Rishabh Pant

Mohammad Haris aims to play all three formats like Rishabh Pant

Abdul Razzak spills beans on veteran cricketers' income

Abdul Razzak spills beans on veteran cricketers' income
WATCH: Super excited Speed fanboys in meetup with Ronaldo video

WATCH: Super excited Speed fanboys in meetup with Ronaldo
Pakistan's trip to India for SAFF Cup hangs in balance

Pakistan's trip to India for SAFF Cup hangs in balance
Canadian soccer icon Atiba Hutchinson to bow out after Nations League final

Canadian soccer icon Atiba Hutchinson to bow out after Nations League final
Sainz's three-place grid drop shakes up Canadian GP starting positions

Sainz's three-place grid drop shakes up Canadian GP starting positions
Toulouse snatch victory from La Rochelle in thrilling top 14 final

Toulouse snatch victory from La Rochelle in thrilling top 14 final
Verstappen claims sixth pole of season at Canadian Grand Prix

Verstappen claims sixth pole of season at Canadian Grand Prix
Andy Murray advances to second consecutive grass-court final at Nottingham Open

Andy Murray advances to second consecutive grass-court final at Nottingham Open
Morocco fall to South Africa in thrilling AFCON qualifier

Morocco fall to South Africa in thrilling AFCON qualifier
Tiger Woods to skip open championship, extending major absence streak

Tiger Woods to skip open championship, extending major absence streak
Usman Khawaja's century foils England in Ashes 2023 opener

Usman Khawaja's century foils England in Ashes 2023 opener
Scotland stun Norway with late comeback

Scotland stun Norway with late comeback
Djibouti thrash Pakistan to clinch four-nation football tournament

Djibouti thrash Pakistan to clinch four-nation football tournament
Asia Cup 2023: When will ACC announce schedule?

Asia Cup 2023: When will ACC announce schedule?
Hasan Ali responds to his inclusion in Test squad

Hasan Ali responds to his inclusion in Test squad