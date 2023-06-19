Brazilian national team wears all-black kit in anti-racism campaign

Vinícius Junior takes a knee before the match.—AFP

In a historic move, the Brazilian men's national team sported an all-black kit for the first time in its 109-year history during a friendly match against Guinea in Spain on Saturday as part of their anti-racism campaign.

Before the match in Barcelona's Espanyol stadium, players from both teams demonstrated their solidarity by either taking a knee or sitting down on the pitch, observing a minute's silence.

For the first 45 minutes of the game, Brazil played wearing black shirts, shorts, and socks, before switching back to their traditional yellow jersey after halftime. The front of the shirts featured the campaign's slogan, "Com Racismo nao tem jogo," which translates to "With racism, there is no game."

The campaign, endorsed by FIFA, the sport's world governing body, is an initiative by the Brazilian Federation to combat racism in soccer and society. The Federation issued a statement on Saturday, emphasizing their commitment to ending racism.

One of Brazil's star players, Real Madrid forward Vinícius Jr., has been a victim of persistent racist abuse, with Spain's La Liga reporting ten incidents involving the Brazilian forward to prosecutors during the 2022-2023 season. FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently visited the Brazilian delegation and expressed his full support for the anti-racism campaign.

In the match against Guinea, Brazil emerged victorious with a 4-1 win, with goals scored by Joelinton, Rodrygo, Eder Militão, and Vinícius. Guinea's sole goal was netted by Guirassy.

Vinícius had the honour of wearing the iconic No. 10 jersey, historically associated with the legendary Pele, marking the first time he had donned the number, as confirmed by the Brazilian Federation. Infantino invited Vinícius to join a FIFA anti-racism committee comprising players who will contribute to developing strategies to address discriminatory behaviour in football.

Brazil's next friendly match is scheduled for Tuesday against Senegal in Lisbon, Portugal, where the team will continue to champion their anti-racism campaign. This significant moment in Brazilian football history underscores their determination to combat racism and promote inclusivity within the sport.