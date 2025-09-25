 
Geo News

Pakistan's Noor Zaman, Ashab Irfan advance to Nash Cup quarterfinals in Canada

In final, Zaman and Irfan will play against Colombia’s Ronald Palomino and India's Veer Chotrani, respectively

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

September 25, 2025

Both Pakistani players now face challenging quarterfinal fixtures.— Reporter
Both Pakistani players now face challenging quarterfinal fixtures.— Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s young squash players Noor Zaman and Ashab Irfan reached the quarterfinals of the Nash Cup, a $31,250 PSA World Tour Copper event, being played in London, Ontario, Canada.

Zaman, seeded fifth, produced a strong performance in the round of 16, beating Argentina’s Jeremias Azana 3-1.

After taking the opening game 11-6, Zaman dropped a close second 12-14 before regaining control to edge the third 12-10 and close out the match 11-7 in the fourth. The encounter lasted 57 minutes.

Eighth seed Irfan had a tougher path, battling Malaysia’s Sanjay Jeeva in a five-game thriller.

Irfan started strong with an 11-5 win in the first game, but Jeeva responded by taking the second 11-5. Irfan regained momentum in the third with an 11-4 victory before Jeeva forced a decider by claiming the fourth 11-7.

In the deciding game, Irfan held his nerve to seal the contest 11-6 after 63 minutes on court.

Both Pakistani players now face challenging quarterfinal fixtures. Zaman is drawn against Colombia’s Ronald Palomino, who upset third seed Leandro Romiglio of Argentina in straight games.

Irfan will take on India’s Veer Chotrani, the No. 4 seed, who advanced with a 3-1 victory over Viktor Byrtus of the Czech Republic.

Pakistan's Shaheen sends Asia Cup warning as third India clash looms
Pakistan's Shaheen sends Asia Cup warning as third India clash looms
Abrar Ahmed breaks into ICC T20I top five rankings
Abrar Ahmed breaks into ICC T20I top five rankings
Alcaraz expects Sinner to come back stronger after US Open loss
Alcaraz expects Sinner to come back stronger after US Open loss
USA Cricket suspended from ICC with immediate effect
USA Cricket suspended from ICC with immediate effect
Fans praise Abrar-Hasaranga spirit, slam India's 'zero sportsmanship' video
Fans praise Abrar-Hasaranga spirit, slam India's 'zero sportsmanship'
Shaheen Afridi sets new milestone, overtakes Shadab Khan's tally
Shaheen Afridi sets new milestone, overtakes Shadab Khan's tally
Sahibzada Farhan joins likes of Babar, Rizwan with 1,500 T20 runs
Sahibzada Farhan joins likes of Babar, Rizwan with 1,500 T20 runs
Abrar Ahmed emulates Wanindu Hasaranga's style after taking his wicket
Abrar Ahmed emulates Wanindu Hasaranga's style after taking his wicket