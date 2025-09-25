ICC reviews PCB complaint against India captain Suryakumar Yadav

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav and opener Shubman Gill, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 10, 2025. — Reuters

India captain Suryakumar Yadav has landed in serious trouble after the International Cricket Council (ICC) accepted a complaint filed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and ordered a review of his post-match comments made after India’s Asia Cup group-stage win against Pakistan on September 14, Indian media reported.

The ICC has said it is examining the PCB’s complaint, which accuses Suryakumar of politicising cricket and breaching the code of conduct relating to neutrality. A formal hearing may be convened, with Yadav given the option to accept the charge or face proceedings before the ICC match referee, alongside representatives of the BCCI and PCB.

The review comes against the backdrop of an ongoing row between the arch-rivals, stemming from the group-stage clash, which attracted considerable attention both on and off the field.

The drama began when the Indian captain crossed all boundaries of sportsmanship by using his post-match presentation speech to drag politics into cricket, a move described by many observers as “unprecedented” and “damaging for the spirit of the game”.

Compounding the tension was India’s refusal to exchange a traditional handshake at the toss ceremony — an omission reportedly directed by match referee Andy Pycroft.

Matters escalated to the point where the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) considered pulling out of the Asia Cup altogether. The situation was defused only after Pycroft admitted to mishandling aspects of the controversy and expressed regret, according to PCB.

India won the September 14 group match by seven wickets in Dubai and afterwards refused to shake hands with their opponents, angering Pakistan. It was the first meeting between the neighbours since a four-day armed conflict in May left more than 70 people dead.

Following India’s victory, Suryakumar dedicated the win to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed solidarity with the armed forces.

“Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity... Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery,” he said during the presentation ceremony.

At the post-match press conference, Yadav went further, saying the Indian team avoided handshakes with Pakistani players on the instructions of the BCCI and the Indian government. “Our government and BCCI, we were aligned today... We came here to just play the game,” he remarked.

The PCB said these statements crossed the line, alleging that Suryakumar used the match as a platform for political messaging.

With the ICC now admitting the PCB’s complaint, Suryakumar faces potential disciplinary action if the hearing proceeds. A final decision is expected soon, amid heightened strain between the two