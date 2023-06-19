 
Showbiz
Monday Jun 19, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan cheer up Suhana Khan for 'The Archies'

Monday Jun 19, 2023

The Archies official release date has not been announced yet
Suhana Khan’s The Archies teaser released on June 18; father Shah Rukh Khan and mother Gauri Khan cheered up their daughter for her debut film.

The teaser left fans and celebrities nostalgic as it takes one back to the 60s era.

Like others, Khan also shared his excitement for his daughter's career breaking film. He also wished her luck in a special post.

He posted the teaser of The Archies on his Instagram handle and wrote: "On Father’s Day here’s wishing the best to my baby… all the babies… and Tiger Baby… for #TheArchies!"

The Pathaan actor’s daughter reacted on the post by writing: "luv uuuu."

Meanwhile, Suhana’s designer mother also dropped an encouraging post. "Super excited to watch #TheArchies… @zoieakhtar style. all the best to the wonderful team”, she wrote.

The Archies teaser is receiving a lot of love and admiration by the audience.

One social media user commented: "This was surely the 90s throwback we needed."

One of the comments also read, "I used to read Archies comics and this is a major but beautiful throwback for me."

Another user wrote, "Suhana literally ate 90's fashion and left no crumbs."

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies official release date has not been announced yet, reports Pinkvilla.

