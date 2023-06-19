King Charles reminds Prince William of ‘precious’ family moments with Harry

Britain’s King Charles has reminded his elder son Prince William of ‘precious family moments’ once he and Prince Harry shared.



The monarch posted a collection of photos on Twitter and Instagram on Sunday to mark Father’s Day, including one taken on the Balmoral estate in Scotland in 1997 when Prince William was 14 and Harry was 12.

According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, “King Charles is surely sending a sensitive message to his wayward son about what really matters and where his real loyalties should lie."

Fitzwilliams went on to say, “He is also reminding William on this very special day of how very different things once were between him and Harry. They too, once shared precious family moments! Could they again?”

Earlier, many outlets dubbed King Charles Father’s Day message and photos an 'olive branch to Harry.'