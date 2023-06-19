David Beckham's sons Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz give shout out to dad on Father's Day

Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham and Cruz Beckham celebrated their amazing dad David Beckham on Father’s Day.

The former football legend got special shout outs from his brood on the special occasion on social media while he also dropped a loved-up post for his family.

Taking to Instagram, Brooklyn dropped a picture with his dad with captioned, “Happy Father’s Day to the best dad × love you so much.”

Romeo wished the Manchester United star with a picture of his own on Instagram stories and wrote, “Best dad in the world love you so much.”

Cruz also celebrated the day by honouring his dad with two snaps featuring him as he penned, “Happy Father’s Day @davidbeckham I love you so much.”

Marking the occasion, David penned a note to let his sons and daughter Harper Seven Beckham know how much he loves them while also giving a shout out to his wife Victoria Beckham.



David shared a series of throwback snaps featuring him and Victoria with their brood from multiple occasions with a loved-up caption.

“My biggest success & biggest love is my family thank you firstly to Mummy for making Daddy a dad ( I know kids sorry) and secondly dad really loves you all more than you can imagine,” he wrote.

“Keep being yourselves and keep dreaming,” he added. “@victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven Love You All.”





