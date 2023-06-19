 
Monday Jun 19, 2023
Gerard Pique to marry new ladylove Clara Chia Marti a year after Shakira split

File Footage 

Gerard Pique is reportedly preparing to tie the knot with his new ladylove Clara Chia Marti a year after he ended 12-year relationship with singer Shakira.

The former Barcelona star will make the special announcement on his brother Marc Pique’s wedding, set to take place on June 24th, 2023.

According to The Sun, the athlete and his 24-year-old girlfriend were seen at a jewelry store in Barcelona where they talked about a made-to-measure ring.

Citing a Spanish media outlet, the publication revealed, "Gerard Pique and Clara Chia are going to get married. The ex-footballer and his girlfriend have taken this very important decision.”

“They have also planned the ideal moment to make the good news public,” the insider added. “The announcement will be made on another important date for Pique, the wedding of his brother Marc who is going to marry his childhood sweetheart Maria on June 24.”

Some sources close to Gerard and Clara have confirmed that the duo is indeed planning to exchange vows soon and may even do it in a month.

Gerard made his relationship with Clara official just two months after he parted ways with Shakira with a loved-up outing at a music festival in Barcelona.

The football star may not be able to break the news in front of his sons, Sasha and Milan, as Shakira has denied his request to take them to his brother’s wedding because of Clara.

According to sources, the Waka Waka singer does not want her children to be under the same roof as Clara, with whom Gerard allegedly cheated with on Shakira.

Meanwhile, a source confirmed to People Magazine that Shakira is dating Lewis Hamilton while revealing that their romance is in early stages.

"They're spending time together and in the 'getting to know you' stage," the insider added of the lovebirds. "It's fun and flirty."


