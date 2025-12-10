Daniel Craig expresses how he feels after stepping away as 'James Bond'

Daniel Craig to return as Benoit Blanc in 'Knives Out 3'

Daniel Craig has finally unveiled how he feels after stepping away from the role of James Bond.

The 57-year-old has played the British Secret Service agent in five movies from 2006 to 2021. The actor has now finally bid farewell to the character.

Craig has decided to explore other roles now as he felt a little self-conscious while taking up other projects during the James Bond era.

He opened, "I'm not saying no to things that I might have been a little bit wary about before.”

The Knives Out star explained, "When the Bond thing was going on in my life, the juxtaposition between that and another role would sometimes feel self-conscious."

He confessed to working even harder now following his departure from the 007 role. However, Daniel also admitted that he is enjoying the phase too.

Craig told The Radio Times, "I'm working harder than I ever have, but I'm also just enjoying it more than I ever have. I get to do really interesting, different stuff."

The legendary actor is currently looking forward to the release of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

He will be returning as private investigator Benoit Blanc along with a new set of stars including Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Josh Brolin, Glen Close and Andrew Scott.