Sally Potter shares first music video from her debut album

Sally Potter, British filmmaker, took a leap forward towards music industry and recorded her debut music album last month, reports Deadline.

Potter has now shared the first video of her project. The video shows her facing away from the camera performing some dance moves.

The lyrics on the song pop up on screen in bright red typeface. A small crew from National Film and Television School UK shot the project alongside the Oscar-nominated cinematographer Robbie Ryan.



Potter told Deadline that the songs were recorded based on a philosophy that she termed as “Barefoot film-making.” She explained barefoot film-making as a philosophy where one uses minimal resources, utilises only a small sum of money, borrow gears and put in the hard work to get desired outcome.

She stated, “Black Mascara is the first song that I recorded for my album Pink Bikini.”

Potter is known for her work in Ginger and Rosa (2012) and Orlando (1992). She was also a member of Feminist Improvising Group, that toured Europe as an avant-garde Brand in 1970s.

Her first album Pink Bikini is a semi-autobiographical collection of songs scheduled to release on July 14. Music and lyrics featured in the album are composed by Potter herself.

Potter has also performed with Lindsay Cooper in USSR and East Berlin in 1989.