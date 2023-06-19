 
Monday Jun 19, 2023
Paris Jackson makes stylish appearance during Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Paris Jackson made a stylish appearance during Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival.

The 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival wrapped up its four-day run with the legendary Foo Fighter as the headliner for Sunday.

The festival, which began on Thursday, June 15, was held in Manchester, Tennessee.

Paris Jackson was among the many musical artists to grace the stage during the afternoon hours.

The daughter of the late King Of Pop superstar Michael Jackson has been out on the road since May.

And while she released her first solo studio album, Wilted, back in November 2020, the singer-songwriter has dropped a couple of new singles following the drop of her EP The Lost.

Jackson, 25, showed off her penchant for rock star styled in a red miniskirt and white top with an array of colorful designs on the front.

At times the musician strummed her guitar while she sang lead vocals with her backing band.

And then there were other songs where she took off her ax, and stood behind the microphone, ready to mesmerize the crowd on hand for a day of music.

Ahead of her latest trek on tour, Jackson released her single Bandaid, which made use of the soft-hard dynamic between the verses and chorus, that's been a stylized songwriting tool with some of the alternative rock bands of yesteryear like Nirvana.

Her previous single, Just You, which dropped in 2022, is also another catchy sing-along, mid-tempo rock romper.

