 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

PM Shehbaz hails China for supporting Pakistan during tough economic times

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is addressing a ceremony in Islamabad in this still taken from a video on June 19, Monday. — YouTube/GeoNews
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is addressing a ceremony in Islamabad in this still taken from a video on June 19, Monday. — YouTube/GeoNews 
  • PM says China is extending all-out support to Pakistan during challenging times.
  • PM Shehbaz emphasises the need for getting rid of foreign loans.
  • Says non-partisan economic and foreign policies needed to deal with crisis. 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated China for extending all-out support to Pakistan during challenging economic times and expressed resolve to steer the country of crisis.

“China is fully supporting Pakistan and $1 billion have been received from China,” the premier said while addressing the PM’s National Innovation Awards ceremony in Islamabad on Monday.

In a major boost to the forex reserves, China announced refinancing $1 billion loan in Pakistan, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) confirmed late on Friday.

The news of the refinancing came after Finance Minister Ishaq Dar informed the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue on Friday that China would be refinancing the $1 billion loan it had given to Pakistan earlier.

“$1 billion will come from China today or on Monday,” Dar had told the lawmakers. He also said that talks are ongoing with the Bank of China for a loan of $300 million. He added that Pakistan would also receive dollars under China's swap agreement.

Speaking at the ceremony earlier today, the prime minister also praised Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE for helping Pakistan in the challenging times.

PM Shehbaz emphasised the need for getting rid of foreign loans saying the friendly countries also urged Pakistan to use foreign loans efficiently to fully utilise the potential of natural resources.

The prime minister said Pakistan has been “blessed” with natural resources and it has capacity to become self-sufficient.

“We will come out of the economic and financial challenges,” the premier said.

He also proposed non-partisan agenda to lift the country out of crisis saying that all stakeholders including opposition parties needed to agree on the economic and foreign policy agenda to ensure continuation of the policies.   

More From Pakistan:

PTI’s Shehryar Afridi sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

PTI’s Shehryar Afridi sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand
PPP's Murtaza Wahab sworn in as Karachi mayor

PPP's Murtaza Wahab sworn in as Karachi mayor
Pakistan likely to witness 'heatwave-like' conditions this week

Pakistan likely to witness 'heatwave-like' conditions this week
MNA Ali Wazir 'arrested' again months after release from Karachi jail

MNA Ali Wazir 'arrested' again months after release from Karachi jail
Left to die by Greece coastguards, Pakistan survivors say boat was deliberately sunk video

Left to die by Greece coastguards, Pakistan survivors say boat was deliberately sunk
Verdict reserved on petitions challenging SC judgments review law

Verdict reserved on petitions challenging SC judgments review law
Pakistan observes national day of mourning over Greek boat tragedy

Pakistan observes national day of mourning over Greek boat tragedy
FIA offloaded 19,000 Pakistanis suspected of illegal immigration in 2022 video

FIA offloaded 19,000 Pakistanis suspected of illegal immigration in 2022
PDM coalition is 'practically dead': Shah Mahmood Qureshi

PDM coalition is 'practically dead': Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Najam Saqib audio leaks: IHC gives AGP 4 weeks to answer questions

Najam Saqib audio leaks: IHC gives AGP 4 weeks to answer questions
Sindh CM directs authorities to expedite work at Malir Expressway

Sindh CM directs authorities to expedite work at Malir Expressway
PM Shehbaz moves to address PPP’s concerns on budget

PM Shehbaz moves to address PPP’s concerns on budget
Scenic tourist spots in KP get international recognition

Scenic tourist spots in KP get international recognition
When is Eid ul Adha in Pakistan? Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight Zil Hajj moon today

When is Eid ul Adha in Pakistan? Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight Zil Hajj moon today
Pakistani migrant's final call home foretold Greek shipwreck

Pakistani migrant's final call home foretold Greek shipwreck
Greece boat disaster: Pakistan to observe day of mourning today

Greece boat disaster: Pakistan to observe day of mourning today
Greece boat tragedy: Key 'human trafficker' arrested in Sheikhupura

Greece boat tragedy: Key 'human trafficker' arrested in Sheikhupura
TTP commander among three terrorists killed in Dara Adam Khel IBO

TTP commander among three terrorists killed in Dara Adam Khel IBO
Federal budget approved with Sindh CM’s consent, says Iqbal in response to PPP's criticism

Federal budget approved with Sindh CM’s consent, says Iqbal in response to PPP's criticism
Poliovirus detected in KP’s environmental samples

Poliovirus detected in KP’s environmental samples
Father's Day: Bakhtawar shares heartwarming photo of sons with Asif Zardari

Father's Day: Bakhtawar shares heartwarming photo of sons with Asif Zardari