Prince William opens up on feud with younger brother Harry

Monday Jun 19, 2023
King Charles III eldest son Prince William has broken his silence on alleged feud with his younger brother Prince Harry in a latest interview.

Princess of Wales, in his latest interview with The Times, claimed 'not everybody sees the point of the royal family' and the feud with his brother has 'taken up far more airtime'.

Admitting the fact that royals face some hardship while executing their duties, the Prince of Wales also cleared that being a royal is to serve the public, saying royals "help people where we can".

In conversation with the publication, William said: "We’re all very busy and I think it’s hard sometimes to see what the family bring and what we do But the amount of causes, the interests, the dinners, the meetings, the visits, whatever it is, that we do day in, day out, throughout the year, we’ve always been involved in that."

The Prince tried to reveal that their main objective is to ease suffering of their people as it makes them happy.

Prince Louis' father, during the chat, tried to explain the real duties of the royal family and a working member of the Firm as he also revealed his intention about ending homelessness in the UK.

The Prince of Wales has publicly spoken for the first time about his brother's media appearance and the royal family's duties since Prince Harry revealed that his brother had reached a private settlement with the publishers of the Sun.

Harry has also made some serious allegations against his elder brother in his memoir, Spare, but William and any other working member of the royal family totally shunned the Duke's claims and did not share even a single word in reaction.

Meghan Markle's hubby attended King Charles III's coronation in May, but he was not seen having chat with his father and brother during his short stay in the UK. The brothers appeared to keep their distance from each other at the ceremony.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's father publicly appeared with his royal family members in last September, when he and Meghan attended the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.

