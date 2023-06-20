 
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
Ronaldo says 'will never give up' as he reaches 200 caps for Portugal

Portugals Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after Bruno Fernandes’ during their UEFA Euro 2024 group J qualification football match against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Lisbon. AFP/File
Portugal's legendary striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, is set to achieve a momentous feat as he reaches his 200th international appearance for the Portuguese national team. 

The 38-year-old football icon, who currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, will mark this significant milestone during Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifying match against Iceland.

Ronaldo's journey towards this record-breaking achievement has been remarkable. In March, he surpassed the men's national team record by earning his 197th cap in a game against Liechtenstein, surpassing Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa. Alongside this feat, Ronaldo has also etched his name as the all-time leading scorer in men's international football, with an impressive tally of 122 goals.

Ahead of the momentous occasion, Ronaldo expressed his unwavering dedication to his national team, stating, "I will never give up coming here because it's always a dream." His commitment to representing Portugal has remained resolute, and reaching 200 international matches showcases the deep love he holds for his country and the national team.

The Portugal team, led by coach Roberto Martinez, has been cruising towards securing a place in the Euro 2024 tournament. With three consecutive wins in qualifying matches, they have scored an astounding 13 goals without conceding any. Ronaldo's contributions have been significant, having scored four goals in the three matches since Martinez took charge earlier this year.

Ronaldo, who has previously played for illustrious clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus Turin, remains motivated to continue performing at the highest level. The achievement of reaching 200 international appearances is something he never imagined accomplishing, and it serves as a testament to his enduring passion and drive for the game.

Martinez, emphasising the uniqueness of Ronaldo's achievement, expressed his pride in the Portuguese football icon. The coach stated, "A player who reaches 200 games is unique. It's a source of pride for Portuguese football." 

