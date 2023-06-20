 
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
Chris Hemsworth talks daughter's future plans in acting after 'Thor' cameo

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

Chris Hemsworth divulged that he is not ready to let daughter pursue an acting career just yet despite her recent acting stint.

The actor, 39, who is starring in Netflix’s blockbuster action sequel Extraction 2, stopped for a conversation with Entertainment Tonight while walking the red carpet at Netflix’s Tudum: A Global Fan Event, held in São Paulo, Brazil.

When asked of what he thought of his 11-year-old daughter, India Rose, getting on screen, Hemsworth was a little less keen on the idea. “I want her to have a childhood and I think so does she,” he said.

“I said, ‘There’s plenty of time, sweety. Go to school, horse ride, have fun, be a kid,’” he told the outlet. “Because once the train moves, it’s pretty hard to get off, and you miss a lot of things.”

The actor’s daughter had a small role in his recent movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. “You know, that was originally supposed to be just a super quick little moment in the film, and then the character expanded due to the story changing,” Hemsworth said of his daughter’s role.

“I said, ‘Oh, do you want to do some dialogue in the film?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, cool!’ And she was a pro and loved it.”

However, Hemsworth explained that he’s all for it when she’s a bit older, and “if she’s keen to do more things.”

At one point, the actor was asked if there would be a project that would star him alongside his model and actress wife, Elsa Pataky. He responded that he was down to one day star in a white-knuckle action epic for Netflix, alongside his lovely wife.

“I’m open to all of it!” he shared. “Someone’s gotta write it. I’m not a writer, but I could pen a couple ideas to paper and send them through.”

