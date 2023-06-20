Barbara Palvin surprises fiancé Dylan Sprouse with engagement gift

Barbara Palvin surprised her fiancé Dylan Sprouse with a precious engagement gift a week after they confirmed the news the V magazine.

In a clip shared by the couple on Instagram, the newly affianced pair was seen in a promotional video for the luxury brand, Tiffany & Co. which was shared via Vogue magazine.

The clip begins with the fashionable duo in an outdoor picnic setup having a conversation about how they fell in love.

Sprouse admitted that he “immediately fell in love” with Palvin, adding, “You roasted me pretty hard, which is good for me.”

“It's my love language,” Palvin said. To which he agreed, “It is your love language.”

“Did you know that I'm gonna be your wife?,” she asked.

“No. I did not know you were gonna be my wife,” Sprouse answered. “I wanted you to be my bride.”

At one point, the Hungarian model asks Sprouse to check in her bag for a gift. “I really took my time to pick the perfect gift,” he said.

As he pulls out the brand’s signature sea green box, he adds, “I’m unused to this. I don’t know how to react.” Though he opens it to find it empty.

Playing along with the adorable prank, the Beautiful Disaster actor begins to praise the ‘gift’ jokingly while his partner laughs along.

The clip later reveals that the idea was for Dylan to choose his present, as they are seen running around in the brand’s expansive flagship store.



It then shows the duo sharing an adorable moment together as Dylan admits to loving his gift and in return Palvin says “Love you.” They both break in fit of giggles after sharing a kiss and the video concludes.

Palvin wrote along with the video, “Surprised @dylansprouse for our engagement with a trip to @tiffanyandco’s newly reopened Landmark with @voguemagazine.”

Meanwhile, Sprouse wrote in the caption, “I’m not used to getting gifts this nice, thanks for letting us run around the new flagship store.”

The pair began dating in June 2018, but their love story started out with some hesitation. Despite the slow start, things moved quickly once the duo began talking to each other regularly. In fact, Palvin flew to China to visit the Banana Split actor after just a few months.