Showbiz
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
Jr NTR congratulates 'RRR' co-star Ram Charan on becoming father

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

Ram Charan has been blessed with a baby girl on June 20; the actor’s RRR co-star Jr NTR shared a special post to congratulate the new father.

NTR welcomed Charan to the parents club as he himself is a father of two children. Taking it to his Twitter handle, he wrote: “Congratulations @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela."

"Welcome to the parents club. Every moment spent with the baby girl will be an unforgettable memory for a life time. May God bless her and you all with immense happiness."

This tweet is not only a congratulatory note, but also a prove that they are still good friends, and they have no fight.

Previously, rumours were circulating all over social media claiming that NTR and Charan have been involved in a feud. Charan dashed down all the rumous last month by talking about NTR’s family at NTR Centenary.

 Ram Charan and Jr NTR became good friends after they worked together in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. Their film received a global recognition. It also won an Academy Award in 2023, reports News 18.

